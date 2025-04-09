Kanye Slams Frank Ocean For Urging Him Not To Support Trump In 2016, MAGA Machiavellian Calls Titian Tyrant ‘The Goat’

Source: Taylor Hill

Ye is back in the spotlight again, this time revealing an apparent longtime gripe that he’s held against his fellow music colleague Frank Ocean.

During a Twitch livestream interview conducted by producer Digital Nas on April 8, the Chicago native revealed how he became upset after Ocean tried to convince him not to vote for Trump during the president’s first campaign in 2016. Ye publicly endorsed the then Republican candidate and even visited the controversial politician in 2018 after he made office, donning his infamous MAGA trucker hat.

Noting how he had never voted for Trump, Ye claimed that “Frank Ocean came over to his house at the time “talking about Trump all day” and how he “shouldn’t support” him.

“N***a f–k you know about politics and n***a I’m your motherf–ing senior, your OG, y’all used to come on tour with me, n***a,” Ye continued. “None of you n***as can tell me about politics n***a. Fuck you think? You read a book and now you can tell me some shit?”

The Grammy award-winning hitmaker went on to bash Ocean.

“None of these n***as as talented. I’m the greatest motherf–ing artist that ever existed,” the “Jesus Walks” artist boasted during his chat with Digital Nas. “They can just be slightly better at one thing cause they only do that one thing.”

Ye Says His Trump Support Is Why He Hasn’t Performed At The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Ye recently voiced support for Trump during his second bid for president in 2024, telling the paparazzi, “Of course, it’s Trump all day” when asked if he was still backing the entrepreneur.

The rapper recently took to X to suggest that his support for the divisive president may be why he’s never been asked to headline a Super Bowl Halftime Show. In a now-deleted post from April 7, the WW3 rapper claimed that wearing a MAGA hat was one of the reasons his Super Bowl dreams never materialized. He also pointed to his controversial MTV VMAS moment with Taylor Swift and his criticism of George Bush as factors that hindered his chance to perform.

“I never was allowed to do the Super Bowl because of 3 moments,” he wrote, according to Complex. “George Bush don’t care about black people. The Taylor Swift movement moment. Wearing a MAGA hat.”

Most recently, he labeled Trump “the goat” after retweeting a tweet noting that he called for an end to the federal income tax and the IRS. Yahoo Finance reports, however, that President Donald Trump with the elimination of the Internal Revenue Service and income tax, there would be a higher cost of living with tariffs.

