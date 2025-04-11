No Mistake This Time: Tyreek Hill’s Wife Keeta Files For Divorce Following Domestic Incident

Source: Kaitlyn Morris

Tyreek Hill is never too far away from controversy and this week was further proof of his loyalty to trouble and bad news.

According to TMZ, Hill’s wife, Keeta Hill, has filed for divorce after the couple endured a heated domestic dispute that lead to her mother dialing 911. Although no violence was reported, Keeta’s mother Alesia Vaccaro felt that law enforcement needed to step in after she witnessed Tyreek throw a computer to the ground and grab the couple’s daughter. Keeta told the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department that the argument began when she chastised the Miami Dolphins baller for not being an active part of their child’s life saying, “that’s when he got irritated.”

“In his own words,” officers said in the report, “he stated, ‘I have the same rights as a father as her as a mother, and I can take my baby whenever I want.'”

No arrests were made and police tell TMZ that there will be no further investigation into the matter. However, it appears that Keeta has seen all that she needs to see. Not even 24 hours later, she filed divorce paperwork with Miami-Dade County.

Some of you may remember the “accidental” divorce filing that Tyreek allegedly initiated a few months after the couple wed in November 2023. Let him tell it, a “f***ing bonehead” who worked for him filed for divorce on his behalf. Not sure how that works but that’s his story and he’s sticking to it.

Hill’s current employer, the Miami Dolphins, released the following statement about the couple’s dispute.

“On Monday, we were informed that the police were called to Tyreek Hill’s home, and after conversations with Tyreek and members of his family, the police departed the residence without further incident and the case was closed,” the Miami Dolphins said in a statement. “We have since been in communication with Tyreek and the NFL and will have no further comment on the matter.”

There’s no telling if this divorce will actually happen, we’ve all seen this movie before. That said, BOSSIP will be keeping close watch and reporting any updates as they are made public.