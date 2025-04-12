Reality TV

Fans Drag Netflix's Pop the Balloon & Alleged "Racist" Controversy

Netflix’s ‘Pop The Balloon’ Deflates As ‘The Challenge’ Star Johnny Bananas’ Hot Air Ignites Controversy & ‘Racist’ Allegations

Published on April 12, 2025

Netflix’s latest attempt in the reality dating scene, Pop the Balloon Live, has been met with criticism of failing to capture the magic of its YouTube predecessor. However, the real controversy lies with reality television veteran Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio as he finds himself in hot water for controversial remarks made during his appearance on the show. While the original version was controversial in some ways, the Netflix version may find itself in problematic territory.

Pop the Balloon began as a viral YouTube sensation created by Bolia Matundu, aka BM, and Arlette Amuli. The series garnered millions of views with its unpredictable and sometimes comedic speed-dating format. The premise was simple yet engaging: a single person would enter a lineup of potential suitors, each holding a red balloon. The host, Amuli, would ask simple questions, and a suitor could “pop the balloon” if they weren’t feeling a connection. The unpolished charm, relatable contestants, and Amuli’s engaging hosting made it a hit.

However, Netflix’s adaptation, Pop the Balloon Live, hosted by Yvonne Orji, seems to have missed the mark entirely, according to early viewer reactions. First, critics and fans of the original series were shocked to hear that Amuli would not be hosting the show, and many began to believe Netflix had ousted her. The former host and her husband later revealed their continued involvement behind the scenes.

Viewers have taken to social media to express their disappointment, with many claiming to have switched off the show within minutes. Complaints ranged from the “gentrification” of the concept to wiping away the charm of the show by including former reality TV stars. Many report feeling a different overall vibe that rings inauthentic compared to the YouTube version. Some viewers specifically pointed out the casting, noting a lack of the diverse, “everyday folk” that made the original so appealing. Fans noted the chaotic energy of the live format, coupled with Orji’s hosting style, as a major drawback. Many feel the genuine and often humorous interactions of the original have been replaced with forced banter and superficial connections.

Johnny Is Bananas For This Comment On Pop The Balloon

Adding fuel to the fire, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, a seven-time champion of MTV’s The Challenge, has stirred controversy with a racially insensitive comment seemingly directed at a Black female contestant. While appearing on the show as the first single, Bananas remarked that her feet looked like she “sleeps from a tree upside down.” His comment was immediately flagged as racist by viewers and drew widespread condemnation online.

Devenanzio caught wind of the backlash and took to X, formerly Twitter, to address the controversial statement.

“Hey morons, I was actually talking about the WHITE girl whose toes were hanging over her shoes who is literally dressed like a fucking tree! It’s wild how fast some people can twist a moment into a false narrative. There’s real racism out there, weaponizing fake outrage for clicks cheapens it,” he wrote.

Interestingly, while the Netflix adaptation faces backlash, the original YouTube series by Amuli and BM continues to air, with many viewers expressing their intention to stick with the version they know and love. Some speculate that the negative reaction to the Netflix show might even inadvertently drive more viewers to the original YouTube series out of curiosity.

While Netflix aimed to bring the concept to a wider audience with a live, higher-production value approach, it appears they may have lost the je ne sais quoi that made the original so popular. The controversy surrounding Johnny Bananas’s comments only exacerbates the show’s initial struggles, raising questions about its future and whether it can win back disillusioned viewers.

