Karmelo Anthony: DA Says Black Teen Won’t Face Death Penalty In Murder Case, Family Retains New Lawyer

Source: Collin County jail

Karmelo Anthony is fighting for his life after being accused of the first-degree murder of Austin Metcalf, following a dispute over a seating arrangement at a Texas high school track championship. BOSSIP previously reported on the stabbing incident that left Metcalf bleeding to death in his twin brother’s arms.

The case has garnered significant interest online and people are watching the proceedings very closely as many believe that there is something missing from the story that is being told to the public. The case has become very divisive in the community and tensions remain very high as Anthony is scheduled to appear in court today. His lawyers will seek to have his $1 million bond reduced to something more reasonable. A new bit of news might send those tensions higher…

According to People, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced that Anthony will not be facing the death penalty in his trial. That isn’t to say that Willis doesn’t want the death penalty for the 17-year-old, but he is bound by law.

“The Supreme Court has said not only can you not seek the death penalty against someone who committed a crime when they’re 17, you can’t even get them life without parole,” Willis said, referring to the Supreme Court’s ruling on the 2005 Roper v. Simmons case.

It should be noted that Collin County DA Office has not been assigned the case because it is still being investigated by authorities. Willis did remark that he would like Collin County residents to decide the case for themselves via jury instead of having the case moved to another venue. Finding an impartial jury might prove difficult if the community is already at odds with each other over the circumstances surrounding the case.

WFAA is reporting that Anthony’s family has dismissed the lawyers who were previously representing their son in favor of defense attorney Mike Howard.

BOSSIP will update this story with the outcome of today’s hearing as the information becomes available to the public.