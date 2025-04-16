Celebrity

Rihanna Teases A$AP Rocky Wedding With Savage X Fenty Bridal Collection

Published on April 16, 2025

Rihanna is fueling marriage rumors between her and A$AP Rocky following the release of her latest collection with Savage X Fenty.

While rumors of another pregnancy are already swirling, Rihanna is adding even more confusion to the mix by dropping a bridal collection with Savage X Fenty.

On Tuesday, April 15, the makeup mogul unveiled her lingerie brand’s new bridal collection on Instagram, uploading a series of photos featuring Rihanna and a big white wedding cake. In the snaps, the singer posed in the At First Sight set in pink, which comes complete with a matching bustier, thong, thigh-high stockings, and even a veil.

As if Rihanna posing for a bridal collection wasn’t enough to spark marriage rumors, Savage X Fenty’s Instagram page added even more fuel to the fire, captioning the photos: “Here comes the bride! 💍🔥.” One day prior to the reveal, the brand teased the launch on Instagram with a few wedding cake pictures, also posting a light pink rose adorned with a large engagement ring around the stem.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been in a relationship since 2020 and share sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 1. Despite the pair always gushing over one another and their family, they haven’t tied the knot, even after they staged a proposal in Rocky’s 2022 music video for “D.M.B.” in which the rapper wears a grill that reads, “Marry me?” and Rih responds with her own that says “I do.”

Of course, the comments on Rih’s bridal photoshoot are filled with fans wondering if the Fenty founder is just a model, or if the snaps mean something more.

“Am I the only one noticing that enormous rock?!” one user commented.

Another asked, “You trynna tell us something?”

Rih and Rocky certainly like to keep us on our toes when it comes to their relationship, so for now, we’ll take any little clues we can get.

