Rihanna Steps Out In Paris For Fenty Beauty Ave Event

Oui Oui, Riri: Rihanna Steps Out In Meticulously Cut Dress For ‘Fenty Beauty Avenue’ Paris Launch

Published on April 5, 2025

Rihanna x Fenty Hair Los Angeles Launch Party - Arrivals
Source: Leon Bennett

Rihanna is definitely not beating the baby on board allegations if her latest style moment has anything to say about it. The Bajan billionaire stepped out to celebrate the launch of Fenty Beauty Avenue at Sephora Champs Elysées in Paris on Friday, April 4.

The exciting new development for the fastest growing beauty company includes: a Fenty Beauty Cafe, where customers can get shade matched for products, the Fenty Hair salon, where free hair touchups happen, and the Fentymatic, where the girlies can sample the Fenty Skin goods. The avenue is available to Parisian customers until April 28 but with all the hoopla surrounding the momentous occasion, fans still couldn’t take their eyes off Rihanna‘s mid-section.

Though always a fashion killa, Rih’s choice to opt for a gown with a noticeably large amount of gathered, ruched material, perfectly placed over her tummy, is once again sparking rumors. She and boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, are already parents to two little boys, but could they be working on a little family expansion?

In the meantime, she’s continuing her domination of the fashion and beauty worlds. She released a new collection from her Fenty x Puma line complete with a fun launch in Barbados, where she invited a group of her favorite influencers and media personalities. The rockstar has also added to her family of Fenty Beauty products with the release of the line’s Gloss Bomb Oil.

The only thing she doesn’t seem to be focused on is feeding her fan’s frenzy for new music. It was rumored that Rihanna was all set to return to the stage for a six-concert residency in London this July. The shows would mark her official return to music after nine years; however, The Sun reports that she pulled out of them due to not feeling like her new music was ready.

“Rihanna hasn’t toured in over eight years and the plan to get her back on stage has been ongoing for at least three,” an insider told the outlet. “She had been eager to get back to it because the demand is certainly there, but she got cold feet. It doesn’t feel like the right time and she dropped the bombshell last week that she doesn’t want to go ahead with the concerts in July as had been planned.”

The Rihanna Navy will just have to play those old hits while using some Fenty Beauty in the meantime.

