Audio Aficionado Torrei Hart Launches Podcast On The Urban One Podcast Network

The Urban One Podcast Network is thrilled to welcome comedian, actress, and entrepreneur Torrei Hart with the launch of her new show, Brutally Honest with Torrei Hart. This bold and unfiltered podcast brings Hart’s signature humor and candidness to the forefront, offering listeners engaging conversations that resonate across cultural lines.​

Source: iOne / iOne

About the Podcast

Brutally Honest with Torrei Hart is a comedy interview podcast that breaks through the noise with fearless and refreshingly authentic discussions. Each episode features studio interviews with a diverse lineup of guests, including entertainers, comedians, authors, community and religious leaders, and other newsmakers. The show is more than a podcast—it’s a cultural force, where raw truth, bold humor, and powerful conversations come together to leave a lasting impact.​

Meet the Host

Torrei Hart is a multi-talented comedian, actress, TV personality, and influencer with over a decade of experience in the entertainment industry. A Philadelphia/Jersey native and mother of two, Torrei has performed alongside comedy heavyweights like Martin Lawrence, Katt Williams, Alex Thomas, and Chris Spencer. She has also hosted the Wendy Williams Foundation 10-Year Anniversary Gala.​

Beyond the stage, Hart is a successful entrepreneur. In 2017, she founded Heavenly Hart Haircare, a natural haircare line catering to all ethnicities. She also launched the YouTube comedy channel Pretty Funny Fish, which gained significant popularity. With a production company under her name and a signed partnership with Russell Simmons, Torrei has contributed creative content to All Def Digital and has starred, co-written, and executive-produced her own short films. Additionally, she developed an unscripted talk show titled Talking Shit with ZEUS Network and holds a recurring chair on DISH NATION. In 2020, she introduced Skinny Bish Keto, a health and fitness brand encouraging women to become their “Best Self.”​

About The Urban One Podcast Network

Listeners can anticipate real, raw, funny, and honest interviews from Torrei’s unique perspective. Her excitement about partnering with the Urban One Podcast Network is palpable:​

“You can expect to hear real, raw, funny, and honest interviews from my perspective. My excitement is through the roof to partner with such an established, iconic brand that is aligned with my vision.”​

Production Team

Brutally Honest with Torrei Hart is produced by Matt Ables, Jeremiah Stewart, and Rashid Terry, bringing together a team dedicated to delivering compelling and impactful content.

About The Urban One Podcast Network

Launched in 2022, the Urban One Podcast Network offers a curated slate of premium content spanning diverse genres—rich in information, insight, and entertainment. Powered by Black stories and voices, the network features top-charting podcasts like Dear Future Wifey and Mick Unplugged. Our women-led shows include She Said It First with Lynee’ Monae and Jerrilyn Lake (aka IndeskribeaBULL), Mompreneurs, Listen To Black Women, and Adult’ Hood.

Stay up to date with news from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, The D.L. Hughley Show, The Morning Hustle, and Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell. Enjoy the latest in entertainment and pop culture with Frames Per Second, Is The Mic Still On, and Dead End Gaming. Sports fans can tune into I Hate The Homies, SZN Opener, and Dead End Sports. Music lovers can dive into Dead End Hip Hop, Backstory with Colby Colb, and The Fun House with Kid ‘N Play. Plus, explore TV One’s original series Fatal Attraction, featuring true stories of love gone wrong.

With the addition of Brutally Honest with Torrei Hart, the network expands its comedy and storytelling slate—bringing even more unfiltered, culturally relevant conversations led by one of today’s boldest voices in entertainment.