‘Savor The City’: Chef Jernard Takes A Flavor Trip To Café Rue Dix In Brooklyn

This week, Chef Jernard heads to Brooklyn, where tradition and taste collide at Café Rue Dix, a Senegalese-French restaurant tucked in the heart of Crown Heights. In a neighborhood hungry for authentic West African flavors, wife-and-husband duo Nilea Alexander and Lamine Diagne made it their mission to bring a little piece of home to their block, blending their roots into every plate.

The vibe inside Café Rue Dix feels like a cross-continental love story. Wooden bistro chairs line the space, cozy and snug like you’d find at a Parisian café, while Senegalese influences are woven into every detail—from gourd drum light fixtures to colorful geometric patterns behind the bar. African art pieces line the walls, creating a mashup of Dakar spirit and Parisian charm that feels both curated and lived-in. When the summer sun pours through the open windows, the sidewalk transforms into a relaxed outdoor escape.

It’s Paris meets Dakar meets Brooklyn—and somehow, it just works.

What You’ll Wish You Could Smell Through The Screen

The menu is just as inviting as the atmosphere.

Chef Jernard wastes no time soaking in the richness of the offerings, where Senegalese staples proudly sit next to French bistro classics like steak frites. Standouts like thiebou djeun—a slow-cooked fish dish layered with carrots, cabbage, and cassava over jollof rice—shine next to hearty plates like dibi Senegal, grilled lamb chops smothered in onion confit and paired with sweet plantains and attiéké, a fluffy cassava couscous. And for a serious comfort fix? The mafe, a spicy stewed beef simmered in peanut butter sauce, checks every box.

As the plates arrive, the excitement is real. Chef Jernard got excited as a gorgeous dibi Senegal dish was placed in front of him.

“Ah! This right here is looking good already!”

After the Café Rue Dix chef wishes them a hearty “Bon appétit,” Chef Jernard dives in with pure joy.

“I’m loving this! Let me get into it.”

Oh, if only we could get to grab our own plates! The colors of the plate draw you in, and Chef J lets us know how the taste test measures up.

Flavor So Good, It’s “Yamayama”

It doesn’t take long before the food speaks for itself. Chef Jernard’s face lights up after the first bite.

“The onions are amazing!”

Owner, Lamine, jumps in by rolling his R’s for emphasis: “It’s not crunchy—it’s CRRRRRRRUNCHY!”

Cue laughter all around. Chef Jernard keeps the praise coming.

“Yes, and the acidity with the mild sweetness coming from the onions?”

The group nods in full agreement, clearly proud of the flavor balance they’ve achieved. The vibe stays playful yet proud.

Nilea, co-owner, explains that the dibi dish is one of her favorites.

“This is my jam. Don’t sleep on the grilled kale!”

Chef Jernard then turns directly to the camera, breaking it all the way down.

“The grilled spices on the lamb is amazing. I’m getting notes of the black pepper that’s been seared in with all the additional spices—or better yet, the ‘yamayama.’”

His off-the-cuff nickname for the flavor explosion sends everyone at the table into another round of laughter. Chef Jernard closes it out perfectly:

“The texture is perfect on the lamb. When I tell you, I’m giving you nothing but the best, you can’t get this nowhere else! So please do me a favor, and take my advice. You want to make sure you come over here! Cuz this right here? YAMAYAMA, BABY!”

The whole table joins in on the laughter and chants of “yamayama” as the scene wraps up—pure joy and flavor from start to finish.

A Crown Heights Classic With Global Soul

Nilea and Lamine’s vision didn’t stop with the restaurant. They recently expanded with Marché Rue Dix, a boutique right next door offering African textiles, handcrafted jewelry, specialty foods, a nail salon, and a hair braiding studio. It’s all part of their mission to create a full cross-cultural experience in Crown Heights—bringing the best of Senegalese, French, and Brooklyn roots together under one vibrant block.

Café Rue Dix isn’t just a restaurant—it’s a community hub, a cultural bridge, and a must-visit for anyone craving real-deal Senegalese flavors with a Brooklyn twist. With its vibrant atmosphere, rich storytelling plates, and the passion of its owners, it’s clear why Chef Jernard made sure this spot got its spotlight.

About Chef Jenard’s Savor The City

Get ready to embark on a flavorful adventure with Savor The City, the exciting new lifestyle series hosted by celebrity chef Jernard Wells!

Inspired by the historic Green Book, this show is your passport to exploring the rich tapestry of Black culture across America and beyond. Join Chef Jernard on TV One as he breaks bread with special guests, uncovers hidden gems, and indulges in everything from street eats to five-star feasts at top Black-owned restaurants. Each episode offers a VIP experience through vibrant cities, spotlighting the people, places, and plates that make each stop unforgettable. From soulful stories to mouth-watering meals, Savor The City invites you to discover culture, community, and cuisine, one bite at a time.

New episodes of Savor the City air every Thursday at 8 p.m./7c. Come back next Friday for more recaps—same time, same plate.