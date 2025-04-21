The Kaucasity! Kim Kardashian Reportedly ‘Top Of List’ To Play Whitney Houston’s Role In ‘Bodyguard’ Remake

As fans continue to talk about who they want to see in the upcoming Bodyguard remake, there’s one name at the top of the list that isn’t so popular.

Source: Getty Images

When it was announced that the 1992 film, The Bodyguard, was being remade, fans on X immediately started to throw out their hopes for the lead duo, originally played by Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner. Halle Bailey and her Little Mermaid costar Jonah Hauer-King have been a popular pick among fans, while others have called on 9-1-1 couple Angela Bassett and Peter Krause to take on the role.

But, according to reports from the Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian is actually the top pick for the lead role. The outlet claims that the script has been “specifically tailored” to Kardashian, who is looking to make her big-screen debut as a leading lady.

“Everyone immediately assumed Taylor [Swift] would get the lead, the role played by Whitney Houston in the original film, because The Bodyguard remake is being directed by Sam Wrench who directed the 2023 film about Taylor’s Eras Tour. But Warner Bros, the studio remaking the original, is very keen on Kim,” a source told Daily Mail. “There have already been multiple meetings and the script has been written with Kim in mind.”

In the original movie, Whitney Houston plays singer Rachel Marron, who is stalked by a deranged fan, and co-starred Kevin Costner as her bodyguard, Frank Farmer. The film was nominated for two Oscars and the soundtrack became the top-selling movie soundtrack of all time.

“Everyone is assuming the remake will be a musical but there has been talk of making a sequel for years and most of the talk has been about taking it in a different direction, using a global celebrity but not necessarily having it as a musical, more a straightforward drama,” the source added.

Kim Kardashian has reportedly wanted to break into “serious” acting for a while now, having appeared in Disaster Movie and Ocean’s Eight, and most recently, American Horror Story. Still, a lead role like this would be a huge departure from her previous cameos.

“Kim is one of the most recognizable women on the planet,” another source told Daily Mail. “She believes she has what it takes to be a major movie star. She’d be perfect for The Bodyguard and she knows it. Everyone is very excited.”

How are YOU feeling about a Bodyguard remake with Kim K taking over for Whitney???