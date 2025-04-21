Entertainment

'Sinners' Sparks Hilarious Tweets, Memes & Videos Across Internet

‘Sinners’: Social Media Is A’Hootin’ & Hollerin’ About Ryan Coogler’s Soul-Stirrin,’ Genre-Blurrin’ Spectacular, Reacts To Hailee’s Horny Heathenry & More

Published on April 21, 2025

1 of 25

Sinners asset

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Social media is a’buzzin’ over Ryan Coogler‘s cinematically brilliant horror spectacular that blends the multigenerational mythos of blues music with vampire bloodlust, horny heathenry, and juke joint jivin’ in 1930s Mississippi. Oh yes, it’s quite the soul-stirrin’ picture show that trended across social media while topping the box office with a $45.6 million haul over Easter weekend.
Sinners asset

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

At nearly $50 million, it became the biggest opening for an original post-pandemic film since Jordan Peele’s Nope ($44.3 million) in 2020. Globally, Sinners grossed $61 million in its opening weekend, showing a strong international appeal despite baffling hot takes that the film is “underperforming.” In Sinners, twin brothers (Michael B. Jordan in a dual role) return to their hometown to start over again and leave their troubled pasts behind, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. Check out the trailer below:
Written and directed by Oscar-nominated visionary, Coogler, Sinners also stars Oscar-nominee Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and Delroy Lindo. Drawing inspiration from his family’s deep Mississippi roots, Coogler crafted an unforgettable theater odyssey intended to be seen in IMAX 70mm—a rare format only available at eight theaters nationwide.
“Just from an exhibition sense in this day and age with folks having so much access to streaming and watching so many things on their phones, it’s nice to have a format like IMAX that can be an experience you can only experience in the theaters,” said Coogler in an interview with The Associated Press. “We’re using these two formats for the very first time,” added Coogler who helped make history with Cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw—the first female director of photography to shoot a movie on large format IMAX film. “It really complements the story, it really complements the setting and it really complements the filmmaking.”
What was your fave moment from Sinners? Tell us down below and peep the funniest tweets, memes, and videos from thee movie-of-the-moment on the flip.
