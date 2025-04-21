'Sinners' Sparks Hilarious Tweets, Memes & Videos Across Internet
‘Sinners’: Social Media Is A’Hootin’ & Hollerin’ About Ryan Coogler’s Soul-Stirrin,’ Genre-Blurrin’ Spectacular, Reacts To Hailee’s Horny Heathenry & More
“Just from an exhibition sense in this day and age with folks having so much access to streaming and watching so many things on their phones, it’s nice to have a format like IMAX that can be an experience you can only experience in the theaters,” said Coogler in an interview with The Associated Press. “We’re using these two formats for the very first time,” added Coogler who helped make history with Cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw—the first female director of photography to shoot a movie on large format IMAX film. “It really complements the story, it really complements the setting and it really complements the filmmaking.”What was your fave moment from Sinners? Tell us down below and peep the funniest tweets, memes, and videos from thee movie-of-the-moment on the flip.
- Chantel Christie Calls Out ‘Narcissistic’ Mom Jackie After Brutal ‘Basketball Wives’ Fight: ‘Y’all Know The TV Character, I Know The Mother’
- So Sad: Officials Confirm That Malcolm-Jamal Warner Was Swimming With His 8-Year-Old Daughter When He Drowned
- Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
-
