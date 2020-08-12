Believe The Hype: Black Critics Are BUZZING Over HBO’s Monster-Mashed Mind-Blower “Lovecraft Country” Ahead Of Its Sunday Premiere

Black critics are already buzzing over HBO’s upcoming Drama-Thriller series “Lovecraft Country” that follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he journeys with his childhood friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) on a road trip from Chicago across 1950s Jim Crow America to find his missing father Montrose (Michael Kenneth Williams).

Their twisty-turny trip turns into a struggle to survive and overcome both the terrors of white America and monstrous creatures that could be ripped from an H.P. Lovecraft paperback.

“The unfortunate thing about our nation is that [Lovecraft] could have been released on any day, in any month, of any year since 1619,” said Smollett in a revealing interview with Elle magazine.

The series stars Jurnee Smollett (“Birds of Prey,” “Underground”), Jonathan Majors (“Da 5 Bloods,” “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”), Aunjanue Ellis (“When They See Us”); Abbey Lee (“Mad Max: Fury Road”), Jada Harris (“The Resident”), Wunmi Mosaku (“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”), and Michael Kenneth Williams (HBO’s “The Wire” and “Boardwalk Empire”).

Btw the highly anticipated series is executive produced by a Black woman–Misha Green–along with brilliant fantasy/Horror auteurs J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele. Misha Green was responsible for writing episodes on the critically acclaimed series Underground, so you know she’ll have some strong twists and turns in store for us. Jordan Peele’s affinity for creating thriller filled entertainment will give the series just the punch it needs.

Are you excited about “Lovecraft Country?” Tell us what you’re looking forward to the most and peep the chitter-chatter on the flip.