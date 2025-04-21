Shannon Sharpe Facing $50M Lawsuit Over Alleged Sexual Misconduct & Battery

UPDATED — 3:52 PM 04/21/2025

Shannon Sharpe is categorically denying the claims in the civil lawsuit. According to Sharpe, who is being represented by attorney Lanny J. Davis, his accuser, Gabriella Zuniga, was in a consensual sexual relationship with him. To emphasize that, Davis shared a series of explicit text messages allegedly from Zuniga referencing sexual fantasies, role play, and the desire to have Sharpe’s “big Black baby.”

“These messages are just a sampling of a broader pattern of graphic, sexual communications initiated by the plaintiff,” Davis said. “The evidence paints a clear picture: this was a consensual, adult relationship that included role-playing, sexual language, and fantasy scenarios explicitly requested by the plaintiff.”

Ultimately, the attorney alleges that this entire lawsuit is nothing more than “a blatant and cynical attempt to shake down Mr. Sharpe for millions of dollars.”

Source: Paras Griffin

Below this line, the original story begins.

Podcast host and former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe has been accused of repeatedly raping his ex-girlfriend in a new lawsuit. The woman, identified as Jane Doe, has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the Sharpe in Nevada.

The woman is claiming the former NFL star raped her in both 2024 and 2025, according to a court filing obtained by TMZ. The accuser alleges she was abused by Sharpe over the course of their year-long relationship. Doe went on to insist it was another woman, and not her, who was caught having sex with Sharpe when the Pro Football Hall of Famer accidentally streamed live audio of the encounter on social media in September.

Sharpe is accused of raping Jane Doe the next month, allegedly forcing himself on her as she “was crying and sobbing.” The podcast host allegedly raped her again in January after coming to her home promising Christmas and birthday gifts.

“The lawsuit filed under the pseudonym ‘Jane Doe’ lays out a pattern of intimidation, manipulation, and abuse, including allegations that Sharpe repeatedly threatened to choke and slap Jane Doe,” read a statement from the plaintiff’s attorney, Tony Buzbee.

According to the filing, the pair met in 2023 when she was 20 and Sharpe was in his mid-50s. The woman claims Sharpe told her he would “buy her fake t**s” if she won a weight-loss competition with him. After that, she claims Sharpe pursued her aggressively, calling, texting and “demanding she come to his Beverly Glen mansion.”

“Sharpe made another demand—she had to sign a non-disclosure agreement, an ”NDA,”’ the filing reads, according to DailyMail. “He refused to explain why and would not let her see a copy of the proposed agreement. He simply insisted she sign one. The plaintiff refused. After multiple attempts, when he realized she would not cooperate, he finally dropped the issue.”

While Jane Doe describes their relationship as consensual, she claims he “demanded complete control over her time and body.” The filing continues to claim he was “expecting her to be at his house on his schedule, at his command, whenever he called.”

The accuser claims she became particularly fearful during an argument during which there was a handgun visible in the room.

“Plaintiff tried sharing her location with friends from her iPhone — just in case, but Sharpe saw her doing this,” The filing reads. “The moment he realized what she was doing, he grabbed her by the neck and told her, ‘If you ever do that again, I will f***ing kill you.'”

This lawsuit comes shortly following news that Sharpe is rumored to be in line for a massive new TV deal.

Front Office Sports has reported that Shannon has received multiple offers as his current media deal is set to expire. Sharpe’s next deal is reportedly expected to exceed $100 million, but it’s unclear how this lawsuit will affect those conversations.