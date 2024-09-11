Entertainment

Messiest Reactions To Shannon Sharpe's 'Hacked' Smash Session

Good 'Ole Country Hunchin'??? Messiest Reactions To Shannon Sharpe Seemingly Pound Town Pummeling 'Michelle' To Bussit Bits On 'Hacked' IG Live

Published on September 11, 2024

Hold on now, Unc!

Nightcap Summer Sessions With Shannon Sharpe & Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson - Atlanta, GA

Source: Julia Beverly/Getty Images

That aggressive growling you heard was Shannon Sharpe, 56, seemingly smashing a mystery ‘Michelle’ to smithereens in a ‘hacked’ IG live video that sent social media is a freaky FRENZY.

The now-viral ‘hacked’ video could be seen by anyone who joined the NFL Hall of Famer’s IG Live where an unseen woman could be heard moaning while doing things with an unseen man who sounded like Shannon Sharpe during a spicy smash session.

Nearly an hour later, Sharpe (who has 3.2 million followers) announced that he had been HACKED despite the live-stream appearing to have been started accidentally based on the angle of the camera.

“Beware my @shannonsharpe84 Instagram was hacked this morning, my team and I are working vigorously to figure this out — UNC,” said Sharpe in the post.

Whether it was actually Shannon Sharpe in the live-stream orrr not, we can’t definitively say, but social media is convinced that the growling huncher in question is, indeed, the Club Shay Shay host.

As expected, the internet exploded with hilarious shenanigans, freaky commentary, widespread speculation over the identity of ‘Michelle,’ and celebrity reactions from across the industry.

With the internet being messier than ever, it was only a matter of time before he announced that he’s going live to address the, uh, ‘hack.’

Do you think Shannon purposely went live mid-hunch? Or do you think it was accidental? How do you think ESPN is going to handle the situation? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and messiest reactions to Shannon Sharpe’s on the flip.

