Pure Positivity: YFN Lucci Serves Over 650 Atlanta Youth For Easter At The 2nd Annual ‘Golden Bunny Bash’

Source: Shine Huang

Over the Easter weekend, ATL rapper YFN Lucci made a triumphant return to his community!

The Billboard-charting, multi-platinum recording artist and entrepreneur hosted the 2nd annual Golden Bunny Bash. Held at The Bank Event Center, the Easter celebration marked Lucci’s first public appearance since becoming a free man following his incarceration. It was a refreshing moment that allowed him to physically reconnect with the very neighborhood that shaped his journey from local talent to music industry powerhouse.

Way before his recent challenges, Lucci established himself as a pillar of support for the community. For over a decade, the 34-year-old consistently funded and participated in numerous give-back programs ranging from back-to-school giveaways to Christmas initiatives. So while this marked only the second Easter-themed celebration, his commitment to community service has always been prevalent. Sunday’s festivities represented a particularly meaningful milestone, though, as Lucci was finally able to witness the impact of his philanthropic vision in person.

“Being back in my community, seeing these kids smile—this is what matters most to me,” shared YFN Lucci. “Atlanta raised me, shaped me, and supported my dreams. Everything I do is about showing the community that someone who walked these same streets cares about their future and believes in them.”

Through his non-profit, Well Wishes Community Organization, Lucci partnered with The Blessing All Neighborhood Kids (B.A.N.K.) Foundation to create an unforgettable experience for community members. The event transformed the neighborhood into a celebration of family, resilience, and community connection that attracted more than 650 registered children and their families. The celebration’s activities included multiple scavenger hunts and continuous entertainment like live music with sounds by DJ Lavish Lee. In addition, the event featured specially designed activations named after each of Lucci’s children: “Justice’s Pop It Popcorn Station,” “Legacy’s Hoopy Scoops Italian Ice Station,” “Liberty’s Cottontail Cotton Candy Station,” and “Honest’s Eggstravagant Face Painting.”

The personalized touches highlighted Lucci’s dedication to family values and his desire to instill principles of community service in his children.

“My kids are my world, and I want them to understand that true success isn’t measured by what you have, but by what you give,” explained YFN Lucc during the eventi. “I’m teaching them that being a support system for others isn’t optional—it’s our responsibility. When they see me organizing these events and connecting with our community, they’re learning lessons that no amount of success or money could teach them.”

During the event, guests enjoyed abundant food and beverages and numerous interactive activities. Attendees including community leaders noted how the Lucci’s hand’s on involvement—from personally handing out baskets—demonstrated an authenticity that resonated deeply with participants of all ages. It’s abundantly clear that his commitment to uplifting his community mirrors the determination that propelled his rise in the music industry.

Shoutout to YFN Lucci for putting on an amazing event and always thinking about his community.