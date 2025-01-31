Atlanta Rapper YFN Lucci Makes 1st Statement Following Prison Release– ‘This Time Is About Growth, Redemption, & Purpose’

Atlanta Rapper YFN Lucci is a free man following an early release from prison thanks to his 2024 plea deal.

After almost four years behind bars, YFN Lucci is no longer in the custody of Georgia’s Department of Corrections. A year ago, Lucci accepted a plea deal that sentenced him to prison but received a letter of support from Atlanta District Attorney Fani Willis.

According to WSBTV, Lucci’s Attorney Dew Findling credits Fani Willis for making a huge difference in the outcome of his case. Lucci was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 10 to serve following his guilty plea to one count of violating the Street Gang and Terrorism Prevention Act.

“The District Attorney of Fulton County did the unorthodox,” attorney Drew Findling told Seiden back in July. “That letter from the district attorney is a powerful punch and is really at the heart of the letter and supporting documents and the memorandum that we have shared with the parole board.”

In a an official statement shared with BOSSIP, Lucci revealed his plan moving forward is to use his platform to inspire those who look up to him.

“I’ve learned a lot during my time away,” YFN Lucci shared in his official statement. “I’m incredibly grateful for my family and friends—who have stood by me the whole time. Now, it’s my turn to give back. I want to use my voice, my platform, and my music to inspire those who look up to me. I want to show people it’s never too late to make a change. For me, this time is about growth, redemption, and purpose. I’m excited—there’s so much more to come.”

Reportedly, YFN Lucci’s parole will have strict conditions, including living with his mother, random drug tests, staying away from gang members, and any gang activities. Lucci celebrated his release with a small gathering at the Vault hidden inside the Bank Event Center with his closest family and friends.

You can watch YFN Lucci reunite with his family and friends below.