Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Marries Longtime Love Bry Burrows: ‘You Can Call Her My Wife’

Fly broken hearts, fly! Shortly after adding a Super Bowl ring to his jewelry collection, Jalen Hurts is adding yet another ring to his hand–but this one, he’s gonna wear every single day.

Source: Simon Bruty

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is now a married man, revealing during an interview with Men’s Health that he tied the knot this spring.

Hurts revealed to the outlet that he and his longtime girlfriend, Bry Burrows, got married earlier this year. Men’s Health magazine’s May/June 2025 cover star dropped the news while doing an interview for the story, telling the mag that by the time the feature was published, “You can call her my wife.”

To make their newlywed announcement even sweeter, the athlete came to his Men’s Health interview with a crumbled-up pink Post-It note in his pocket with a message from his now wife that read:

“You are exactly where you are supposed to be. I love you. Follow God! I follow you.”

The couple first announced their engagement in an Essence feature in September 2024, letting fans see a set of engagement photos on the beach. While Hurts and Burrows have kept their relationship fairly private over the years, she has been seen by his side many times throughout the NFL season, and most recently, when the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl.

The quarterback and Burrows, who works as an artificial intelligence partner at IBM, were first linked in January 2023 when Bry joined the baller on the field to celebrate the Eagles’ NFC Championship win against the San Francisco 49ers. Hurts told Essence in April 2023 that while he was “not married or anything like that,” he did consider himself “spoken for.”

“I knew a long time ago, I mean, to this point in my life, that’s an irreplaceable feeling,” he said at the time. “I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now.”

The pair has been together for seven years, meeting at the University of Alabama in 2016. The couple is keeping their wedding details under wraps, but we’re hopeful Jalen and Bry will share wedding photos with us whenever they feel the time is right.

Congrats to the happy couple!