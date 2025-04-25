So Sickening: Florida Man Threatened To Shoot 9-Year-Old Black Girl For Selling Candy

Source: Dmitri Toms

”Florida Man” is already an infamous phenotype and this story only serves to strengthen his heinous lore.

According the DailyMail, the Florida man in question, Tyler Chambers, took to Facebook to threaten a 9-year-old Black girl named Sincere who was seen approaching his home to sell candy by the video camera affixed to his front door. In a community group called “Southfork Community in Riverview” Chambers posted a screenshot of Sincere looking at his camera with the caption “Your [sp] lucky we weren’t home to shoot your a** dumb b****.” Not only is Chambers a blood-thirsty bigot, his English is poor, typical Florida man traits that we’ve all come to recognize.

Chambers deleted the post after taking a deluge of backlash but he still spun the block in an Anglo-Saxonish attempt to “explain” why he would say such a thing. The “explanation” is as stupid as you might expect from a Florida man. Before he deactivated his account, he claimed that Sincere was a “decoy” who was being used to initiate a home invasion robbery.

“Saw that on my camera and have a wife and 7-month-old at home, which I will protect as you would,” the DailyMail reports he said. “I was hot when I posted it which is why I deleted it right away I could have handled it a lot different,” Chambers said, adding that he wanted to find the girl’s parents ‘to have a conversation with them.'”

F your conversation. Here’s what this soup cookie POS saw on his camera that made him “hot” about the safety of his wife and child…

What is it about this little girl ringing the doorbell that puts Tyler Chambers’ family in danger of being harmed?

When Sincere’s mother, Beyond Shabazz, was notified of what had taken place, she called the police and filed a report. She then took to social media to state that she has no interest in speaking to Chambers.

“Tyler Chambers and his wife, Cassidy Chambers, stated on social media they were going to hurt my little girl because she knocked on the door,” the furious mother said.

She continued:

“My kids were in their neighborhoods, not the streets, in broad daylight selling candy. There’s nothing wrong with kids going door to door selling candy.”

The family has setup a GoFundMe account to help them hire a lawyer to file litigation against Chambers for his public threats. At the time of this writing there is nearly $16,000 in the account. Additionally, there’s a Change.org petition for Chambers’ arrest with nearly 1,700 signatures at this time.

Lock this thug in prison. He is clearly a danger to society.