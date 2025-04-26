Kelli Ferrell’s Peach Gets Prickly: #RHOA Newbie’s Ex-Hubby Cries Broke For Child Support, Issues Cease & Desist Order

Kelli Ferrell, the newest face on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, is becoming a fan favorite with audiences. However, off-screen, she is still dealing with the dissolution of her marriage to Chuvalo “Mark” Ferrell, entangling herself in legal battles. Recent reports detail ongoing disputes with her ex-husband, concerning child support, and his issuing of a cease and desist over her portrayal of their relationship on the show.

Paras Griffin

According to In Touch Weekly, Kelli and Chuvalo received child support orders from the judge in September 2024, when their final judgement was made. The RHOA star was awarded primary custody of their three children: Chance, born 2012, and twins, Chasiti and Chelsi, born 2015. The former couple was ordered to share legal custody, and Chuvalo is to pay $3,991 per month in child support.

The divorce settlement also addressed the couple’s shared business, Nana’s Chicken-N-Waffles, with Kelli being awarded ownership of the restaurant. Additionally, Chuvalo was reportedly ordered to repay Kelli a substantial sum he allegedly withdrew from their business accounts. The legal wrangling between the ex-couple has been ongoing, with Chuvalo even being arrested for failing to meet his child support obligations.

Nevertheless, Kelli’s ex-husband is dragging her back to court over the child support costs. Though they finalized their divorce, court documents revealed that Chuvalo is requesting a decrease from the nearly $4,000 figure. He claims that his monthly income has been significantly reduced. The current payment schedule was based on his nearly $20,000 monthly income, but Chuvalo says he no longer makes that amount of money due to the restaurant being given to Kelli.

“Specifically, that he is no longer working for the family business that was granted to [Kelli] and his income has been substantially reduced,” his petition reads.

Kelli Ferrell’s Husband Issues Cease And Desist Over ‘False Narrative’

Adding another layer of complexity to Kelli’s life is the reported cease and desist order from Chuvalo, as reported by theJasmineBRAND. While the specifics of the order remain undisclosed, it allegedly stems from Kelli’s appearance and discussion about their relationship on the Real Housewives of Atlanta. The cease and desist demands that any defamatory language and portrayal of Chuvalo is immediately halted. He feels that what has already aired has harmed him, his reputation, and his well-being.

The outlet also reports that the former couple’s divorce decree has a disparagement clause. As a result of the alleged defamation, Chuvalo seeks “public clarification,” and asks media outlets to retract statements and fix the “false coverage.”

These legal battles underscore the personal challenges Kelli has been seen navigating on RHOA. As for her ex-husband, he previously provided a statement through his rep to InTouchWeekly.

“Mr. Ferrell appreciates the interest in his ongoing personal matters, but he is committed to focusing on his family and professional responsibilities during this challenging time,” he stated. “It is important to note that the details surrounding his divorce from Kelli Potter-Ferrell are complex and sensitive. Mr. Ferrell has consistently sought to resolve these issues amicably and in the best interests of all parties involved, particularly their children.”