Kelli Ferrell Says She Didn't Hear Brit Eady's Pistol Comment
Kelli Ferrell Talks #RHOA, NaNa’s Chicken & Waffles & Not Hearing That Pistol Proclamation [Exclusive]
Kelli Ferrell is continuing a (stellar) freshman season as one of the new peach holders on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and she’s proving she can serve shade as smoothly as she plates her chicken and waffles.
The restaurateur and entrepreneur, known for her NaNa’s Chicken and Waffles, was a recent guest on BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap with Managing Editor Dani Canada and during the sitdown, she dished on a number of topics, including her fellow housewives, her business, and Brit Eady’s pistol proclamation that she maintains she didn’t hear.
According to Kelli, who had been asked twice before to join #RHOA, the third time was the charm, and she is grateful that fans enjoy seeing the “good, bad, and ugly” aspects of her life.
“I’m so thankful, and I’m so glad that the fans are enjoying, kind of getting a peek into my life and what my reality looks like,” she told BOSSIP.
That reality has included everything from navigating a (now finalized) divorce to co-parenting with someone she’s “trying to heal from,” all while expanding a growing culinary empire. Ferrell’s first venture into reality television has featured some standout moments, particularly the much-discussed dinner that ultimately led to Kenya Moore’s damning explicit photo reveal at her hair spa.
During a pivotal scene filmed at The Bank, a restaurant in Bankhead, tensions flared between Kenya and cast newcomer Britt Eady. A moment that lit up Twitter timelines was Eady allegedly referencing a firearm — a moment many viewers assumed Ferrell heard firsthand.
The housewife was insistent on #RHOA that she didn’t hear Brit’s pistol proclamation, and she doubled down on that sentiment with BOSSIP.
“So this is the deal, I was in the bathroom,” she explained. “I was in the bathroom getting D’mic’d with them sheer Mugler pants on trying to use the bathroom, and it was a lot of commotion going down when I was in the hallway.”
When Ferrell returned, chaos was already unfolding.
“When I came back out I was re’mic’d and there was still commotion going. When she made that comment, I did not assume she was speaking to Kenya or about Kenya. I assumed she was saying that because we were in Bankhead… I bring my security with me everywhere. I got Big Kenny for my safety and for the safety of others who are around me. That’s why when she said, something about a pistol. I’m like, ‘For what girl we got Kenny here’, and your husband should be pulling up to come and get you cause she didn’t ride with me. Her husband, picked her up and dropped her off, right? So that’s why it didn’t click to me that she was talking about a pistol for Kenya at that time. That’s why I was, like, no, not a pistol, like to harm her. I’m assuming, [it was for] safety because we were in Bankhead. That’s why I was, like, no Kenny [is here,] you don’t need that.
She was adamant that she would never co-sign any threats of violence.
“I would never agree to a firearm, and someone hurting someone in that manner. I’m not that type of girl.”
At the time of the incident, Kelli and Brit were friends, but she’s made it clear that they’re no longer in that space.
When asked if she sees a path forward with Brit after the incident, she made a candid comment.
“I can say a thing my NaNa told me — if I didn’t have nothing nice to say, don’t say it at all, and that’s what I’m gonna stick to.”
Kelli Ferrell Talks Cynthia Bailey “Coming In Peace” To Kenya Moore About Her Hair Spa
Elsewhere in the conversation, Ferrell played a game called “peace or petty,” deciding which #RHOA moments were intended as peaceful or as shady, petty debacles. At one point, she mentioned that she believed Cynthia Bailey expressing her disappointment in Kenya’s behavior was a “peaceful” moment–despite Kenya seemingly cutting Cynthia off over it.
“I think she came in a peaceful moment, I want to say that,” said Ferrell. “Let’s be very clear, even though I’m not on the same accord with that person [Brit Eady]. I would never change my stance in regards to how that matter transpired. And I think that Cynthia was a friend and as friends. Sometimes we have to hold our other friends accountable for what’s not right.
“Don’t get me wrong, I support and I love me some Kenya Moore Hair Care,” she added. “I think I got to experience Kenya in a whole ‘nother light. I think she is an amazing boss and an amazing entrepreneur! And I think she’s an excellent mom. I just think that how things transpired was not on the level of who she is, and I think sometimes, you know, things happen. But no, I think Cynthia definitely came in peace.”
Hit the flip for more!
Kelli Ferrell Talks NaNa’s Chicken and Waffles
During the interview, Ferell enthusiastically shared with BOSSIP how her grandmother, affectionately known as “NaNa,” inspired her to create the NaNa’s Chicken and Waffles empire. What started as a dream on her vision board has evolved into a thriving Southern food staple. The restaurant, with locations in Georgia, has become a beloved destination for comfort food, bringing together flavor, family, and community.
“I’ve had my business for 8 years, and I’ve been able to sell amazing chicken and waffles for the last 8 years,” she proudly told BOSSIP. “My business started on a vision board. I put everything on that vision board that I wanted in my life—from the restaurant to products to vacations, homes, everything—and literally, that’s what I did. I was able to manifest NaNa’s Chicken and Waffles and dedicate that to my beautiful grandmother, Nana, and we have been doing so since December 26, 2016.”
Still, the road to success hasn’t been without bumps.
“Restaurants are hard, you know?” she admitted during BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap. “I’m grateful I was able to make it through the pandemic and do some amazing things, but hospitality in general is very hard, and business in general is very hard.”
Still, she made sure to emphasize during this Black Women’s History Month that fellow female entrepreneurs can follow in her footsteps.
“You gotta go for it. Nothing beats a failure but a try. I got a lot of no’s before I got a lot of yeses,” she said.“I was in fashion before I was in hospitality, and I didn’t have a big background in restaurants. So I always tell people I went to Google and YouTube University. I figured it out on my own… but most importantly, when God gives you a vision, he instills it in you.”
That divine direction, paired with hustle and heart, continues to guide Kelli as she grows her brand and fulfills her purpose both on and off screen.
Watch our BOSSIP #RealityRecap with Kelli Ferrell!
-
Pretty Girls Go To Bama State! A Gallery Of Buzzzzy Baddies Who Brought It-Girl Energy To Homecoming 2025
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 117
-
Baddest In The 'Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America
-
Whew, Chileee… Must-See Tweets, Memes & #RHOP Reactions To Wendy & Eddie Osefo's Felony Fraud Charge Arrests