Kelli Ferrell Talks #RHOA, NaNa’s Chicken & Waffles & Not Hearing That Pistol Proclamation [Exclusive]

Kelli Ferrell is continuing a (stellar) freshman season as one of the new peach holders on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and she’s proving she can serve shade as smoothly as she plates her chicken and waffles.

The restaurateur and entrepreneur, known for her NaNa’s Chicken and Waffles, was a recent guest on BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap with Managing Editor Dani Canada and during the sitdown, she dished on a number of topics, including her fellow housewives, her business, and Brit Eady’s pistol proclamation that she maintains she didn’t hear.



According to Kelli, who had been asked twice before to join #RHOA, the third time was the charm, and she is grateful that fans enjoy seeing the “good, bad, and ugly” aspects of her life.

“I’m so thankful, and I’m so glad that the fans are enjoying, kind of getting a peek into my life and what my reality looks like,” she told BOSSIP.

That reality has included everything from navigating a (now finalized) divorce to co-parenting with someone she’s “trying to heal from,” all while expanding a growing culinary empire. Ferrell’s first venture into reality television has featured some standout moments, particularly the much-discussed dinner that ultimately led to Kenya Moore’s damning explicit photo reveal at her hair spa.

During a pivotal scene filmed at The Bank, a restaurant in Bankhead, tensions flared between Kenya and cast newcomer Britt Eady. A moment that lit up Twitter timelines was Eady allegedly referencing a firearm — a moment many viewers assumed Ferrell heard firsthand.

The housewife was insistent on #RHOA that she didn’t hear Brit’s pistol proclamation, and she doubled down on that sentiment with BOSSIP.

“So this is the deal, I was in the bathroom,” she explained. “I was in the bathroom getting D’mic’d with them sheer Mugler pants on trying to use the bathroom, and it was a lot of commotion going down when I was in the hallway.”

When Ferrell returned, chaos was already unfolding.

“When I came back out I was re’mic’d and there was still commotion going. When she made that comment, I did not assume she was speaking to Kenya or about Kenya. I assumed she was saying that because we were in Bankhead… I bring my security with me everywhere. I got Big Kenny for my safety and for the safety of others who are around me. That’s why when she said, something about a pistol. I’m like, ‘For what girl we got Kenny here’, and your husband should be pulling up to come and get you cause she didn’t ride with me. Her husband, picked her up and dropped her off, right? So that’s why it didn’t click to me that she was talking about a pistol for Kenya at that time. That’s why I was, like, no, not a pistol, like to harm her. I’m assuming, [it was for] safety because we were in Bankhead. That’s why I was, like, no Kenny [is here,] you don’t need that.

She was adamant that she would never co-sign any threats of violence.

“I would never agree to a firearm, and someone hurting someone in that manner. I’m not that type of girl.”

At the time of the incident, Kelli and Brit were friends, but she’s made it clear that they’re no longer in that space.

When asked if she sees a path forward with Brit after the incident, she made a candid comment.

“I can say a thing my NaNa told me — if I didn’t have nothing nice to say, don’t say it at all, and that’s what I’m gonna stick to.”

Kelli Ferrell Talks Cynthia Bailey “Coming In Peace” To Kenya Moore About Her Hair Spa

Elsewhere in the conversation, Ferrell played a game called “peace or petty,” deciding which #RHOA moments were intended as peaceful or as shady, petty debacles. At one point, she mentioned that she believed Cynthia Bailey expressing her disappointment in Kenya’s behavior was a “peaceful” moment–despite Kenya seemingly cutting Cynthia off over it.

“I think she came in a peaceful moment, I want to say that,” said Ferrell. “Let’s be very clear, even though I’m not on the same accord with that person [Brit Eady]. I would never change my stance in regards to how that matter transpired. And I think that Cynthia was a friend and as friends. Sometimes we have to hold our other friends accountable for what’s not right.

“Don’t get me wrong, I support and I love me some Kenya Moore Hair Care,” she added. “I think I got to experience Kenya in a whole ‘nother light. I think she is an amazing boss and an amazing entrepreneur! And I think she’s an excellent mom. I just think that how things transpired was not on the level of who she is, and I think sometimes, you know, things happen. But no, I think Cynthia definitely came in peace.”

