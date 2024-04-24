Bossip Video

Shereé Whitfield’s most recent Instagram post is causing commotion amid Porsha Williams fans wondering why the housewife posed with Williams’ estranged husband. Not only that, but fans also noticed a flirtatious comment from Shereé’s ex Martell Holt on social media.

On April 23, the 54-year-old star sparked a firestorm of speculation across social media after she was photographed posing alongside Guobadia, entrepreneur Rozina Negusei, and V-103 personality Mix Master David on the Nigerian business guru’s Instagram page.

“Great breaking bread with good and loyal friends,” the 59-year-old captioned the photo.

Whitfield was additionally seen in a subsequent photo with Neguesei and Guobadia, accompanied by the caption;

“A good time was had. Good people.”

It’s unclear how long Whitfield and the SIMCOL petroleum CEO have been chilling, but their recent outing had RHOA fans talking up a storm in the comments section. A few users pondered whether the duo’s friendship would be uncovered in detail in the forthcoming season of the hit series.

“Oh, so that’s how we’re doing things, eh? Season 16 can’t come soon enough,” wrote one user. A second netizen commented, “Shereé you ain’t slick boo!” A third user chimed in, “Porsha vs Shereé……this season is going to be lit.”

Some users also pondered if she was dating Williams’ estranged husband.

“Shereé is desperate. She’ll take anything!” penned a user named @ketlydevilme.

Who Is Confirmed To Return To Season 16?

Whitfield hasn’t confirmed whether she will be returning to Season 16 of RHOA, but during an interview with Zachary Reality in February, the housewife expressed that she would be “open to returning for another season.” She also said she would love to see a few “fresh faces” featured on Season 16 of the hit Bravo series.

As of now, Porsha Williams and her co-star Kenya Moore are reportedly set to return to the reality TV franchise. #RHOA OG’s Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton will not return. The status of previous stars like Drew Sidora and Sanya Richards-Ross remains uncertain.

According to a 2023 report from The Jasmine Brand, Bravo insiders suggested that only a maximum of three current peach holders would likely receive a return contract, which could result in changes to the lineup of housewives. A few new stars are allegedly set to appear in the forthcoming series but due to budget constraints, insiders claimed that #RHOA may only select emerging socialites to join the cast instead of major celebrities.

In Shereé’s most recent IG post, she captioned, “SHE gets her way” and hashtagged “NoDiscountsGiven” sparking speculation that she successfully renegotiated her #RHOA contract.

Martell Holt shows Shereé Whitfield love on social media.

Fans are not only pondering Whitfield’s potential return to RHOA but also her romantic life. Whitfield’s ex, Holt, was seen commenting on a recent photo of the She by Shereé founder, according to a screenshot obtained by The Shade Room on April 23.

The Love & Marriage Huntsville star penned, “Mrs. Holt,” tagging a few fire emojis.

It’s unclear if the former lovebirds have re-ignited their romance following their breakup. In February, Whitfield confirmed that she was single in an interview with Page Six.

“Since I’ve been single, I have been working on myself a lot. I would like my partner to be serious and add value to my life in all aspects,” Whitfield shared at the time. “This time around, I am looking for someone who is emotionally available and supportive.”

Whoa! What do you think is going on here?