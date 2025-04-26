Patrick Mahomes Sparks ‘Nappy’ Backlash By Don Imus-ly Insulting His Curls Before Mowing Down His Mohawk

Patrick Mahomes cut his good luck curls for a fresh start, but social media isn’t happy that he referred to his hair as “nappy.” Are the naps in the room with us right now?

Source: Kara Durrette

Welp, it’s a new season, new Patrick Mahomes, he is NOT looking back! Kansas City’s golden boy has officially said goodbye to the curly mohawk fade Chiefs fans knew and loved. Instead, Mahomes is stepping into the 2025 season with a tighter, cleaner fade and a whole lot less fluff on top.

So why the switch up? Simple. Mahomes kept it real:

“I’ve wanted to do it for a while but it was kind of one of those superstitions… kept winning the Super Bowl, which is a good thing, but I didn’t want to cut the hair while I was doing it. I told everybody during the season that win or lose, if we win three in a row or if we lose, I’m getting a haircut like that’s enough.”

And Patrick is LOVING his new look, even if he did throw a lil’ shade at himself along the way:

“I can’t believe all you guys let me keep that nappy hair for so long. Like, I look way better now with the short hair.”

When Mahomes said “nappy,” that’s when things got real spicy online.

Some folks were in their feelings.

One user tweeted, “Saying ‘nappy’ like that like is bad while being half white ain’t sitting right with me.”



Another added, “Nappy?? Just a lil wash trim and conditioner it wasn’t nappy just dry. 😭”



Meanwhile, other users told everybody to pipe down, saying, “Man can’t call his OWN hair nappy?!? Yall bugging.”

Debate aside, Patrick clearly isn’t losing sleep over the hair drama. He’s too busy vibing with his longtime barber, DeJuan Bonds, who revealed to Us Weekly that Mahomes originally tried to chop it ALL off.

“When he asked for a change, he basically was like, ‘Just cut me all off.’ I was like, ‘No, no, no. We’re not just going to cut it all off.’ We’re actually going to collab on this.”

At the end of the day, Mahomes is stepping into his new era looking crisp and unbothered.



Instead of addressing the nappy hair debates any further, Pat turned his attention to bigger fish: the Shedeur Sanders NFL draft mess.

As of today, Sanders still hasn’t been picked up in the 2025 NFL Draft and NFL vets are loud about it.



Mahomes dropped a simple one-word tweet that said it all:

“Crazy.”

One thing about Patrick Mahomes? He’s gonna win, he’s gonna switch up, and he’s gonna keep it moving…Hair drama or not.