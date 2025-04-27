BOSSIP Weekly Horoscopes By Zya Week Of 4/28

It’s time for another week of horoscopes by our astrologer Zya, who’s warning us that things could get chaotic.

ASTRO OVERVIEW:

Listen, I try not to have these astro overviews be too triggering. But I don’t want to sugarcoat things for you either. This week, we can expect the world stage to be quite chaotic.

Why? Well…on the 30th, Venus moves into Aries. This combo brings up a lot of shall we say “passions” of all varieties.

Romantically, the swiftness of break-up and makeup scenarios will be head-spinning, while the lusty nature inside all of us may come out to play, and it will not care who it hurts. On top of that, when it comes to communication and interaction with people, we may find that our tempers just flare all the way up. I promise you’ll look back a month later after this date and see just how much your life has changed. On a good note, if you’ve been feeling unmotivated, this energy can be used to channel any fire that you need to get going. But wait…the “drama vibes” continue with Pluto going retrograde in Aquarius on May 4.

Lawd…if you think these country leaders have been showing their butts, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

This transit mix always, always, always affects social systems in a mass way—hmm looking at Trump’s Student loan repayment policy—and intense change is often ignited during this transit. It can even result in war or war-like situations in places where that rarely occurs.

This is a great time to make a radical change, but if you prefer to keep things the status quo, stay out of the way. Way out.

Alrighty, now that I’ve made you clutch your pearls and fluffy blankets, let’s go see what the stars have in store this week for your sign.

PS: Change is inevitable—it’s what we do with it that really matters.