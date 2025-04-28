Cardi B Stirs The Pot With Her Savage Response To Stefon Diggs Cheating Rumors

Cardi B doesn’t seem too bothered by the chatter surrounding her relationship with Stefon Diggs, who is being accused of cheating on her.

Source: WWD / Jeff Kravitz

Amid rumors that the NFL player is sleeping with other women behind Cardi’s back, the rapper took to her Instagram Stories to hint at her response to all the chatter. On Sunday, April 27, Cardi shared a graphic Instagram Story featuring a blood-soaked lion devouring a monkey’s head.

The photo was seemingly in response to an IG model who posted a photo with Cardi’s rumored beau, captioning her upload, “I don’t post him, I be with him in real life & we be doing it raw.”

Of course, this brought up some conversations about the NFL star’s loyalty, even though his relationship with Cardi has yet to be confirmed by either of them. Diggs seemingly issued his own clap back with a carousel of photos hinting he’s not the one to be played with.

According to LiveBitez, he also responded to a fan, saying that “the pic [of him and the model] is old.”

Unsurprisingly, Cardi’s estranged husband Offset also entered the chat, happily throwing shade at his ex’s supposed relationship trouble. After previously claiming he was “happy” for Cardi and her new romance, he uploaded a photo of himself staring at his phone with several laughing-crying emojis. That same day, he shared another picture captioned, “It’s a cold world we live in.”

This drama came shortly after the “WAP” rapper raved about her new boo during a Spaces chat.

“It’s been a couple of weeks and I haven’t addressed nothing,” she stated. “Because it’s like knowing you got a gorgeous n**** f***ing you and lovin’ you from head to toe, it’s like I don’t really give a f**k what anybody say.” She continued, “When you got a real fine n**** that love you from head to toe, it’s like whatever,” saying she’s been “completely distracted by her new boo.”

According to Diggs, this whole incident started over a picture that’s not even recent. The star hopped online to set the record straight, confirming that the photo in question was not taken since he began seeing Cardi.

“That photo is old,” he wrote, as captured by Live Bitez.

While Cardi has not officially revealed Diggs as the man she’s gushing over, the two have been spotted together multiple since late 2024, including a Valentine’s Day spotting when they arrived in Miami together. Most recently, the pair was seen dancing together at Coachella, proving things are still going strong.