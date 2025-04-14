Cardi B Spotted Giving Stefon Diggs A Lap Dance In NYC Club, Offset Enters The Chat With A Surprising Reaction

Cardi B Spotted Giving Stefon Diggs A Lap Dance, Offset Reacts
Social media is going wild after cameras caught Cardi B giving a lap dance to rumored new boo Stefon Diggs, and her ex Offset had something surprising to say amid their messy divorce.
It looks like things are heating up between suspected celebrity couple Cardi B and Stefon Diggs. Right before she took the stage at the Revolve Festival at Coachella, Cardi saved a steamy dance for a certain baller on Friday.
The stars had a lot to celebrate after Stefon just secured the bag with a new $69 million Patriots deal. On what looked like a double date, a now-viral set of pictures shows Cardi sitting and grinding on Stefon’s lap while he grabs her waist. We see you, Cardi!
Offset Reacts To Cardi B Giving Stefon Diggs A Lapdance
After the endless beefing back-and-forth between the exes, of course, fans wondered how Offset would take this latest news. On a livestream of DJ Akademiks, who accused Cardi of cheating with an unnamed NFL player while pregnant, fans flooded the comments about her spicy spectacle with Stefon. In response to someone joking that Offset is fighting the air, he surprisingly responded, “I’m happy for her!!”Really? That’s the ideal reaction for exes with a divorce almost behind them and a lifetime ahead of them to coparent three children. However, Cardi recently alleged a lot worse going down behind the scenes than their regularly scheduled crash outs or the kids getting caught up in the divorce drama. As she worked to move on after the split, she recently claimed Offset punished her for it with alleged abusive behavior.
As BOSSIP previously reported, paparazzi spotted Cardi and Stefon on a night out together for Valentine’s Day. In a series of revealing rants on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces and Instagram Live earlier this month, she accused Offset of being a jealous hater who “ruined” her Valentine’s Day. She also said that he stalked, harassed, and threatened to commit murder-suicide. Cardi claimed this behavior extended to new men in her life, like allegedly sending them revenge porn of the former couple having sex.
The last thing fans expected from Offset was this “happy” response. Maybe silence or something petty, but not that! Many are still skeptical about how sincere he really was. Offset appeared to move on already and has been romantically linked to Melanie Jayda. Hopefully, his response marks an era of both estranged exes truly moving on in peace instead of crashing out or worse.
