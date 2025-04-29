BWHM Exclusive: Actress Tiffany Black Praises Tasha Smith, Vivica A. Fox & Other Supportive Sistas In Hollywood—’They Reach Back’

Before Black Women’s History Month ends, an exceptional actress is singing the praises of her fellow sistas in Hollywood who’ve left an indelible impact on her with their support.

Source: Courtesy of Tiffany Black

Tiffany Black mesmerized audiences in Lifetime’s Not My Family: The Monique Smith Story, and while chatting with BOSSIP, she spilled on women whose talent, mentorship, and quiet strength helped carry her forward.

Earlier this year, Black worked behind the scenes as an acting coach for Grammy-winning singer SZA in the Issa Rae-produced buddy comedy, One of Them Days. She credits that work as a testament to the bonds between Black women in the industry.

Source: Courtesy of Tiffany Black

“SZA is great,” she told BOSSIP. “She felt like an instant friend, I was happy to work on the project, one, because she asked for help. That is so vulnerable. She said, ‘Can y’all send me an acting coach?’ And Tasha [Smith] sent me.”

That gesture came full circle for Black. Years ago, when she was completely downtrodden and on the verge of walking away from acting altogether, it was Tasha Smith who pulled her back from the edge.

Source: Earl Gibson III

“I met Tasha on the day I decided I was done acting,” Black recalled. “I had gone to Roscoe’s to treat myself to a meal. Tasha was in front of me in line, and a friend introduced us. She took me outside, prayed with me, held me. I was a complete stranger, and now, more than 10 years later, she trained me to be a teacher.”

She added that throughout her career, she’s felt the embrace of Black women who pour into others. According to her, Vivica A. Fox shows up consistently in her comments with words of encouragement; AJ Johnson welcomed her on a transformative trip to Africa; and Joy Bryant’s kindness has left a lasting impression.

“These women see you,” she told BOSSIP. “They don’t just lead—they reach back.”

Now, Black is doing the same. She coaches young performers, teaches acting, and is currently writing and developing her own film, one that centers on teenage girls in the South. She already has her dream lead in mind: Marsai Martin.

“She reminds me of my nieces,” Black said.

Source: Courtesy of Tiffany Black

As she reflects on her next chapter, Black radiates purpose.

“I’ve always wanted to direct my own projects. Now I truly do feel like I have the confidence to do that,” she said. “If I can get a performance out of someone like SZA, I can do it with an entire cast.”

This Black Women’s History Month, Tiffany Black isn’t just celebrating herself; she’s honoring the sisterhood that shaped her.