Kerry Washington Says ‘Shadow Force’ Shows Black Brilliance Beyond Borders: ‘We’re Everywhere!’ [Exclusive]

Kerry Washington pulled up to the 49th Annual Atlanta Film Festival this weekend like the true boss she is, front and center, all smiles, and all about that Black excellence.

The Emmy Award-winning queen not only premiered her new action-thriller, Shadow Force, to a sold-out crowd at the historic Plaza Theatre, but she also walked away with the well-deserved 2025 Ossie Davis Award for Innovation in Filmmaking.

Shadow Force isn’t your average shoot-em-up flick. It’s a bold, badass blend of action, drama, love, and straight-up survival. Kerry stars as Kyrah Owens, a mother on the run with her estranged husband (played by Lupin heartthrob Omar Sy) and their son, dodging bullets and betrayal from a shady shadow ops crew that wants them gone.

But don’t get it twisted—this movie isn’t just about the chase. It’s about Black love, global connection, and showing the world that we out here.

BOSSIP caught up with Kerry herself, and when we asked about how Shadow Force brings something new to the table, she didn’t hesitate:

“One of the things I’m really proud of in our film is that it’s a global film, right? Because Black people—we exist all over the planet,” she told us. “We speak all different languages. So when Omar Sy signed on from Lupin, it was like—oh, this is amazing! Now we can have French in the film, we can have a love that crosses nationalities, crosses boundaries, that crosses languages. Because that’s who we are. That’s the richness of who Black people are all over the world.”

Kerry said this ain’t Wakanda, it’s real life, and she’s showing us that being Black is not one size fits all. It’s global, it’s multilingual, it’s powerful. And it’s hella sexy when it’s starring Kerry and Omar dodging danger with the kind of chemistry that could melt steel.

And speaking of love, we had to ask her, “Who’s your real-life ride or die?” Kerry didn’t blink and immediately gave us a response.

“My husband,” she said, grinning like a woman who knows she’s got a good one in Nnamdi Asomugha.

We love a woman who practices what she preaches. Black love on screen, Black love off screen. Period.

The film also features Mark Strong, Da’Vine Joy Randolph (as the auntie you wish you had), and Cliff “Method Man” Smith bringing that extra heat. Whether you’re here for the stunts, the drama, or just to see Meth in action (again), this film is giving you reasons to show up.

Set your calendars! Shadow Force hits theaters nationwide Mother’s Day Weekend, May 9, 2025. Bring your mama, bring your man, bring your squad.

Check that trailer below!

Speaking of squads, the ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta pulled up as a group to check out Kerry’s latest film.

On Monday, Lionsgate teamed up with Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta for an exclusive screening of Shadow Force with Kerry, hosted at AMC Madison Yards in East Atlanta.

Guests enjoyed a lively night of conversation, laughter, and glam-filled photo ops as Kerry connected with the Housewives, swapping stories about motherhood and reflecting on Black excellence in entertainment.

Cast members in attendance included Shamea Morton, Brittany Eady, Angela Oakley, Drew Sidora, Cynthia Bailey, and Kelli Ferrell.

Shadow Force producer Pilar Savone was also on hand to celebrate the occasion.

Are you going to see Kerry Washington in Shadow Force?