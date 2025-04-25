Uber & Delta Air Lines Celebrate Partnership In Atlanta
Ciara & Kerry Washington Bring Big Baddie Energy To Delta & Uber’s Partnership Launch In Atlanta
Two stunning stars were cleared for takeoff Thursday during an Uber and Delta Air Lines affair that took things to first-class heights.
A-list jetsetters Ciara and Kerry Washington were just two of the high-flying stars who attended Uber and Delta Air Lines’ ultra-exclusive launch party, celebrating a powerhouse partnership.
Featuring a pulse-pounding performance from Grammy Award-winning artist Doechii, the event celebrated Uber and Delta’s game-changing collab giving SkyMiles members even more reasons to rack up rewards.
The event featured passed hors d’oeuvres, champagne, and an open bar featuring an array of cocktails, including a beverage featuring Ciara’s Ten To One Rum.
In addition to CiCi and Kerry, seen on the scene were Love Is Blind’s Lauren and Cameron…
Da’Vinchi…
Bailey Taylor Brown of The Bachelor fame…
Camiel Irving,Vice President of Operations at Uber…
And Jett and Campbell “Pookie” Puckett.
Uber & Uber Eats Users Can Now Earn Delta SkyMiles Through The Apps
In between goodie bags and a good time, attendees were given details on Uber and Delta Air Lines’ new partnership.
Announced earlier this year and officially launching this week, the exclusive collaboration makes Uber Delta’s official rideshare and delivery partner in the U.S., and yes, that means free miles just for riding and ordering food.
Whether you’re pulling up to the airport in style or placing a late-night order on Uber Eats, you’ll now earn Delta SkyMiles for doing what you already do. Members of the Delta SkyMiles loyalty program can now link their accounts in the Uber or Uber Eats app to start earning immediately.
According to an official release, here’s how the mileage magic works:
Uber Eats: 1 mile per dollar spent on restaurant and grocery orders of $40 or more
Airport Rides (UberX): 1 mile per dollar spent to and from the airport
Premium Rides (Uber Comfort, Uber Black): 2 miles per dollar spent
Uber Reserve: 3 miles per dollar spent
Uber will also soon be integrated into the Fly Delta app, making it easy to reserve your ride when you book your flight. And if you’re logging into Delta Sync Wi-Fi during your flight later this year, the companies report that you’ll also get a special offer to schedule your Uber ride upon landing.
And for ATLiens like Ciara, or those just passing through the peach state, Delta and Uber are launching Uber Shuttle at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport starting next month, giving customers even more seamless ways to move. Members who link their Uber and Delta accounts will get first access to the news.
What do YOU think about Uber and Delta’s new partnership?
