Uber & Delta Air Lines Celebrate Partnership In Atlanta

Ciara & Kerry Washington Bring Big Baddie Energy To Delta & Uber’s Partnership Launch In Atlanta

Published on April 25, 2025

Uber x Delta SkyMiles
Two stunning stars were cleared for takeoff Thursday during an Uber and Delta Air Lines affair that took things to first-class heights.

Uber x Delta SkyMiles
Uber x Delta SkyMiles
A-list jetsetters Ciara and Kerry Washington were just two of the high-flying stars who attended Uber and Delta Air Lines’ ultra-exclusive launch party, celebrating a powerhouse partnership.

Uber x Delta SkyMiles
Uber x Delta SkyMiles
Featuring a pulse-pounding performance from Grammy Award-winning artist Doechii, the event celebrated Uber and Delta’s game-changing collab giving SkyMiles members even more reasons to rack up rewards.

Uber x Delta SkyMiles
Uber x Delta SkyMiles
Uber x Delta SkyMiles
The event featured passed hors d’oeuvres, champagne, and an open bar featuring an array of cocktails, including a beverage featuring Ciara’s Ten To One Rum.

Uber x Delta SkyMiles
Uber x Delta SkyMiles
Uber x Delta SkyMiles
In addition to CiCi and Kerry, seen on the scene were Love Is Blind’s Lauren and Cameron…

Uber x Delta SkyMiles
Da’Vinchi…

Uber x Delta SkyMiles
Bailey Taylor Brown of The Bachelor fame…

Uber x Delta SkyMiles
Camiel Irving,Vice President of Operations at Uber…

Uber x Delta SkyMiles
 And Jett and Campbell “Pookie” Puckett.

Uber x Delta SkyMiles
Uber & Uber Eats Users Can Now Earn Delta SkyMiles Through The Apps

In between goodie bags and a good time, attendees were given details on Uber and Delta Air Lines’ new partnership.

Uber x Delta SkyMiles
Announced earlier this year and officially launching this week, the exclusive collaboration makes Uber Delta’s official rideshare and delivery partner in the U.S., and yes, that means free miles just for riding and ordering food.

Uber x Delta SkyMiles
Whether you’re pulling up to the airport in style or placing a late-night order on Uber Eats, you’ll now earn Delta SkyMiles for doing what you already do. Members of the Delta SkyMiles loyalty program can now link their accounts in the Uber or Uber Eats app to start earning immediately.

Uber x Delta SkyMiles
According to an official release, here’s how the mileage magic works:
Uber Eats: 1 mile per dollar spent on restaurant and grocery orders of $40 or more
Airport Rides (UberX): 1 mile per dollar spent to and from the airport
Premium Rides (Uber Comfort, Uber Black): 2 miles per dollar spent
Uber Reserve: 3 miles per dollar spent

Uber x Delta SkyMiles
Uber will also soon be integrated into the Fly Delta app, making it easy to reserve your ride when you book your flight. And if you’re logging into Delta Sync Wi-Fi during your flight later this year, the companies report that you’ll also get a special offer to schedule your Uber ride upon landing.


And for ATLiens like Ciara, or those just passing through the peach state, Delta and Uber are launching Uber Shuttle at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport starting next month, giving customers even more seamless ways to move. Members who link their Uber and Delta accounts will get first access to the news.

Uber x Delta SkyMiles
What do YOU think about Uber and Delta’s new partnership?

Uber x Delta SkyMiles
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet

Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness

Mariah Carey Rih-veals What Rihanna Promised To Do After She Autographed Her Boob: ‘That Was A Unique Moment’

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Love & Marriage Huntsville

Carlos King, Castmates & Candid Confessions: OWN Celebrates ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 10 With Swanky Soirée In The A [Exclusive]

The Braxtons Season 2 Asset

‘The Braxtons’ Season 2 Trailer Features Towanda’s Wedding Planning & A Sisterly Squabble—‘Don’t F***k With Toni Braxton!’

AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 2025

A’Timeee Was Had! Funniest Tweets, Memes, Videos & More From WNBA All-Star Weekend 2025

