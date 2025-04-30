Lots More Drama: Mary J. Blige Sued By Stylist Misa Hylton Over Claims She Sabotaged Rapper Vado’s Deal

Mary J. Blige is facing a $5 million lawsuit over claims she purposely derailed rapper Vado’s career after signing him to her label.

The “Not Gon’ Cry” singer is up against a $5 million lawsuit in New York from her longtime friend, stylist Misa Hylton, and her talent agency, M.I.S.A. Management. Their complaint is in response to claims that the Grammy Award-winning singer sabotaged their business relationship with rapper Vado.

In the suit, according to All Hip Hop, Blige is accused of withholding Vado’s completed album in an effort to pressure him into cutting ties with Hylton. Hylton and Vado both accuse the R&B singer and her company, Beautiful Life Productions, of interfering with a signed management agreement between Vado and M.I.S.A., which entitled the agency to 20% of the rapper’s earnings.

According to court documents obtained by AHH, Blige allegedly persuaded Vado to break his management deal during private yacht gatherings, hotel meetings, and exclusive events, where M.I.S.A. representatives were intentionally left out. Hylton–who was responsible for some of Mary J. Blige’s most iconic looks since the early ’90s–claims the singer used her influence to isolate Vado and steer him away from the contract.

The lawsuit goes on to claim that Blige’s security chief, who is described as her boyfriend, wanted to sign Vado himself. He allegedly tried to persuade Vado to sign a new contract without legal representation and warned the rapper he would “lose out on opportunities” if he stayed with M.I.S.A. Blige and Vado collaborated on “Still Believe in Love” in 2023, and while Vado completed an album in July 2024, the suit alleges Blige shelved the project and blocked touring opportunities to try and persuade him to sever his ties with Hylton’s agency.

AllHipHop reports that according to the complaint, Blige allegedly stated in private messages that she would not release Vado’s album or allow him to tour “as long as he stayed with M.I.S.A.” The suit says Blige’s actions left Vado in “economic servitude,” making him unable to earn income or repay advances tied to his recording deal.

The plaintiffs are seeking $5 million in damages for breach of contract, emotional distress, and interference with business relationships. The lawsuit also requests an injunction to prevent any further disruption from Mary J. Blige or her company.