Xscape’s Kandi & Tamika Talk Viral R&B Wins, Underrated Records & ATL Show—’We Love Our Fans’ [Exclusive]

Xscape is proof that when harmony is real, both musically and personally; the music doesn’t age, it evolves. Ahead of their performance at the Stockbridge Amphitheater in Georgia, two of the group’s original members, Kandi Burruss-Tucker and Tamika Scott, sat down with BOSSIP‘s Lauryn Bass to discuss their journey from Atlanta church girls to platinum-selling icons and how they’re still pushing forward three decades later.

Their latest win is a well-deserved resurgence for one of their most underrated records.

Source: Xscape

Tamika Scott pointed out that “The Softest Place on Earth,” originally released in 1998, is finally getting its shine.

“Now it’s going viral on TikTok—and it just went gold,” she said. “That’s powerful.”

Source: Xscape

Kandi added that the current streaming era is opening doors for their music to be rediscovered by a new generation.

“All of our albums went platinum back in the day,” she explained. “But now that people are streaming individual songs, we’re seeing some of those songs go gold or platinum on their own. It’s exciting.”

Source: Jeff Hahne

A Return To Their Roots

The group’s performance in Stockbridge holds extra weight for the Atlanta natives.

“We always love when we get the opportunity to come home and do shows,” said Kandi. “Stockbridge, yes, it’s a little bit south of Atlanta, but it’s still Atlanta to me.”

That ATL identity has always been a part of Xscape’s story, even before the fame.

Tamika shared how their soulful foundation started in the church, long before they signed with Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def.

“We got our sound from the church,” she said. “You hear the soul in our voices because of that. But what Jermaine did was bring that to the streets—he added the hip-hop beats, the melodies, the edge.”

Kandi recalled how timing played a role in everything aligning just right.

“We were just girls from church who could sing,” she said. “Jermaine gave it that edge it needed and helped take us where we needed to be. Atlanta was just starting to bubble—and we were right there when it happened.”

Faith, Friendship & Reconnection

Longevity isn’t common for girl groups, but Tamika and Kandi credit faith and friendship for keeping them together, even after years of ups and downs.

“We were friends before the fame, before the deals,” Tamika explained. “And our faith has always played a part. Even when we walked away from it, we found our way back.”

That spirit translates into how they treat their fans off stage as well.

“We love on our fans,” she said. “We hug them, we encourage them, we connect. That warmth—it’s real.”

Tamika also acknowledged that when they were younger, they didn’t always have control over the music they were singing.

“We didn’t write the songs in the beginning—we just wanted to sing,” she said. “Now we’re in control. We get to choose music that aligns with who we are.”

Mentorship In Motion

While still performing, both artists are committed to mentoring the next generation of women in music.

Kandi is producing Othello on Broadway alongside Denzel Washington and managing a new girl group, PsiRyn, whose single samples “The Softest Place on Earth.”

“As someone from a girl group, I want to see other girls win,” she said. “PsiRyn can really sing, and I want to make sure they feel supported and guided.”

Continuing The Legacy

The women say their legacy isn’t just about sales or accolades, it’s about how many others they’ve helped along the way.

“We didn’t just keep our blessings to ourselves,” Kandi said. “We poured into other groups. That’s how we’ve kept the legacy going.”

From their work behind the scenes with Destiny’s Child, TLC, and now PsiRyn, their impact extends far beyond the stage.

Xscape is still here, still soulful—and still kickin’ it.

Check out our exclusive with the icons.