RHOA Midseason Supertease Shows Shamea & Porsha’s Fractured Friendship & Angela Facing Charles Cheating Rumors

The midseason trailer for a Bravo show is finally here, revealing a fractured friendship, a trip to Grenada, an alleged romance with rapper Future, and infidelity rumors.

In the newly released Real Housewives of Atlanta midseason supertease, things kick off with a “Frack.”

Phaedra Parks is back and ki’king with her “Frick” Porsha…

…before swapping some spit with her man, Cheick. “Oooh, Che Che, we gotta go!” says an excited Ms. Parks.

Porsha is seen interrogating Drew’s ex, Ralph, at dinner over “sniffing another woman.”

“Where’d you sniff her at?” she asks.

We then see the ladies travel to Grenada, where Shamea and Kelli pop out in matching swimsuits.

The move is sure to cause drama, and someone can’t wait for the fireworks.

“Brit’s gonna be mad when she sees they left her out, and I’m here for it,” says Angela.

Brit and Kelli are later seen trying to sort out their issues, but things go wrong when they get back to Atlanta.

“Nobody wants to be you, you little hobbit,” says Brit.

Later, Porsha and Shamea’s friendship starts to show signs of cracks. Angela mentions that Shamea thinks their friendship might be lopsided, and Brit tells Porsha that Shamea showed her their personal texts.

As for Drew, her divorce from Ralph has gone from bad to worse. Ralph has locked her out of their house and is apparently trying to claim ownership of Drew Sidora, LLC.

That’s not the only drama for the singer, however. She and Porsha are fighting over a rumor that Porsha is dating Future.

“It was all in the blogs, people were tagging it,” says Drew.

Phaedra then shockingly reveals to Cynthia, Porsha, and Brit that someone told Angela that her husband, Charles Oakley, is cheating on her.

“You’re a horrible person,” says Angela at an event while the ladies look on with their mouths agape, and Charles gets into a confrontation.

This is juiiiicy!

Watch the #RHOA mdiseason supertease.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Catch all new episodes next day on Peacock.