RHOA: Angela Accuses Porsha Of Saying She Should Smash Her Hubby, Charles Oakley, Housewife Tells The Tipsy Truth

‘

HENNYthing’s possible on a Real Housewives Of Atlanta girls trip to Nashville, and that was proven when Angela Oakley accused Porsha Williams of saying she should smash her NBA legend husband.



“I didn’t say HENNYthing,” said Porsha in a confessional before semi-owning up to the tipsy truth on Watch What Happens Live.

On Sunday’s episode of #RHOA, Porsha’s birthday trip came to a chaotic end as accusations and a secret recording took center stage. After a tense dinner, where Drew Sidora stormed out after Porsha sat stone-faced and gave her icy energy…

…several of the ladies decided to blow off steam by partying poolside.

Porsha, Shamea Morton, Kelli Ferrell, and Brit Eady slipped into their swimsuits, grabbed drinks, and kept the party (and the twerking) going well into the early morning hours.

Meanwhile, Angela Oakley retreated to her room for the night, but quickly became the hot topic of conversation among the women outside.

“I heard some things yesterday that I wish I didn’t hear,” Angela was heard telling producers the next morning revealing that during a late-night call with her NBA legend husband, Charles Oakley, she overheard Porsha and a few others gossiping.

According to Angela, she had an issue with what Porsha specifically said.

“Porsha was inebriated, and all of her truth fell out,” she said. “Porsha said, “I should f— Charles,” she added.

Angela then explained that she decided to record the conversation from her window before ultimately getting up to confront the group.

Porsha denied making any inappropriate comments and, in her confessional, called Angela “really creepy” for secretly taping them. When asked directly, however, by a producer if she said she should “f*** Charles,” Porsha replied:

“I don’t remember HENNYthing,” implying that she was drunk off cognac that night.

Unfortunately for her, however, Kelli Ferrell’s memory was quite clear.

“All I can remember is Porsha saying, ‘She better stop before I f*** her husband,'” she told producers.

Angela then took a moment to throw shade at Porsha in her confessional before leaving for the airport.

“You better listen when Porsha says she wanna f**** your husband, because history has shown she WILL f*** your husband!” said the housewife referring to Simon Guobadia.

On Sunday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, Porsha owned up to the moment, telling Bravo boss Andy Cohen that she had been inebriated that night, but she was ready to apologize.

“First of all, my public apology,” she said. “I don’t know HENNYthing. It was a late night KiKi, she wasn’t supposed to hear that. Everybody was spilling tea!”

It doesn’t look like Angela has accepted Porsha’s apology. Yet anyway.

What do YOU think about Porsha’s Charles Oakley comments?