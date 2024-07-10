Who Said Dat? Porsha Williams Ordered To Spill The Beans About Relationship With Rapper Future As Divorce Mess Continues

Porsha and Future? For real — who said dat?!

The messy divorce saga between RHOA star Porsha Williams and her soon-to-be ex-husband Simon Guobadia has taken an interesting turn.

According to Radar Online, the 60-year-old businessman is demanding his reality TV starlet ex to speak on the nature of her relationship with several men, including fellow ATL celeb Future. The couple have been entangled in a lengthy debate over the terms of their prenuptial agreement.

In his newest filing, Guobadia is demanding Williams to admit that she married him “for his money,” and that she “cheated” during the marriage. Among the alleged people he claims that Williams cheated with are Kelvin Owusu Ansah, Dennis McKinney [with whom she shares daughter Pilar], Jonathan Dupiton, Ming Lee and Navyadius DeMun Cash Wilburn aka Future.

A rep for Williams told InTouch Weekly that the RHOA OG does not know the “Like That” rapper; however, Guobadia is hellbent on his claims.

“Admit that you have been sexually intimate with another person, besides your Husband, during the marriage,” his latest filing stated, while another read, “Admit that you never loved your Husband.”

The list of 26 questions also address the hefty allowance the Nigerian sugar daddy was paying the baddie throughout the course of their marriage.

“What was your understanding of the reasons why your Husband paid you a 5-figure monthly allowance during the marriage?”

Whew, chile.

The 43-year-old beauty seems to be mostly unbothered by all, though RHOA fans speculate that she’s been sending shots Guobadia‘s way via veiled captions about his alleged erectile dysfunction.

Guobadia, on the other hand, has been a bit more blatant about his feelings for Williams.

“If I didn’t allow witches into my life, my angels wouldn’t have to work so hard,” he said in an IG Story.

Season 16 of RHOA has begun filming, and we’ve got a sneaky suspicion that things are only going to get messier.