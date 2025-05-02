Surprise Preciousness: Beyoncé Gives Fans Rare Glimpse At Son, Sir Carter, In Home Video During Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyoncé is indulging her fans with some adorable footage of her son, Sir Carter, who rarely makes public appearances.

Source: Emma McIntyre

The 35-time Grammy winner kicked off her Cowboy Carter Tour in Los Angeles on April 28, filling SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., for her first of five shows at the venue. Of course, the opening night of the highly-anticipated tour came with some fun surprises, which included fans getting to see a home video featuring the singer’s son, Sir Carter.

Beyoncé’s eldest daughter with Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, 13, has become a star in her own right, first showing off her dancing skills during the Renaissance Tour before returning once again for the Cowboy Carter Tour. Their younger daughter, Rumi, 8, has also been in the public eye quite often, most recently, appearing onstage next to Bey and Blue for a sweet moment, joining her mother onstage for her performance of “Protector.”

However, Rumi’s twin brother, Sir, has rarely been seen by the public, seemingly not wanting to hop on stage like his sisters. That’s what made a certain moment during the Cowboy Carter Tour so special, with Beyoncé showing home videos of the twins on the big screen. People in the crowd were audibly excited by the surprise footage, getting to see some seriously sweet memories of Bey and all three of her kids.

While Sir shying away from the spotlight has sparked some questions—including gross speculation from Kanye West—Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, has previously spoken on her grandson’s naturally quiet nature.

“Sir is very quiet,” she told E! News in 2024, revealing that he gravitates more toward “all of the numbers stuff, so he’s not into fashion as much.”

In an interview with GQ that same year, Beyoncé opened up about her approach to parenting in the public eye.

“One thing I’ve worked extremely hard on is making sure my kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible, ensuring my personal life isn’t turned into a brand,” she said at the time. “It’s very easy for celebrities to turn our lives into performance art. I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace.”