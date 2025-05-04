Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens Make A Glam Slam at the Kentucky Derby— And Yes, Baby Fever Is In The Air!

Simone Biles didn’t just stick the landing at the Kentucky Derby this past weekend, she owned the whole track.

Source: Jeff Schear

The Olympic GOAT stepped out with her NFL hubby Jonathan Owens, and the internet barely recovered from the fashion slayage. The couple made their Derby debut in coordinated looks that had jaws dropping and cameras flashing like it was the Met Gala South.

Let’s start with the glam — because whew! Let’s give a round of applause (and a standing ovation) to the queen behind the beat, Deja Blackwell, who had Simone looking like a walking filter. That face card? Never declines. Simone’s flawless glow was all over our timelines, and rightfully so. We couldn’t scroll three posts without seeing her snatched to the heavens and back.

And don’t even get us started on the hair. Justin Revenge, baby, you did what needed to be done! Those magical hands sculpted Biles’ hair into sleek perfection. Whether she was posing for photos or twirling through Churchill Downs, sis looked camera-ready at every angle.

Simone and Jonathan showed up and showed out…matching, radiant, and clearly loving every minute of their Derby debut.

“It’s just good to get out of your element and just go out and enjoy each other,” Simone said. “It’s fun. It’s our first time being here, so we’re super excited about the atmosphere, the energy and to see all the outfits.”

But don’t think it was just about the looks (though, again, 10s across the board). The couple also had people buzzing with some sweet tea they spilled to reporters. Turns out, baby fever is alive and well in the Biles-Owens household!

Simone kept it real with E! News, saying, “I’ve always wanted to be a mother, have kids, and just like Jonathan, he’s always wanted to be a dad, so it’s just really exciting.” And in case you were wondering…no, there’s no pressure for their future kiddos to be elite athletes like mom and dad. Simone made it clear: “If they turn into musicians, who cares? That is still phenomenal.”

Now, this isn’t the first time the duo’s hinted at future family plans. Back in August 2024, Biles told Today’s Hoda Kotb that starting a family is “most definitely” in the cards.

“He would’ve had them yesterday if he could have,” she said with a laugh. “Obviously, we both have goals that we want to achieve before we start a family, but yes, that’s definitely in our future.”

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens didn’t just say “I do” — they said it twice. The couple first made it official with an intimate civil ceremony at the Harris County Courthouse in Houston, then took things up a notch with a stunning destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas on May 6, 2023. While the courthouse vows kept it low-key and heartfelt, their Cabo celebration brought all the luxury and glam.

So while they’re still stacking wins in their respective lanes, Simone and Jonathan are clearly aligned on what comes next: love, life, and a legacy.

Until then, keep slaying Derby carpets and flooding timelines, y’all. We love to see it.