Bossip Video

Simone Biles can shout, “I’s married now,” after announcing her marriage to Texan player Jonathan Owens.

On Saturday, the Olympian revealed the good news on social media. She simply wrote, “I do 🤍 officially owens 🤍,” in a caption of heartwarming photos of herself and the 27-year-old Houston baller.

The Instagram photos show the athletic couple exchanging vows at what looks like a quaint courthouse wedding.

The first pic shows the two exiting the courthouse doors hand-in-hand as Biles floated in a beautiful, tiered white gown. Owens matched with muted tones wearing a tan suit and white shoes.

Her new hubs also shared flicks from the day, including a photo of the officiant signing the newlywed’s marriage license. He captioned his post, ” I Do” with corresponding hashtags: #TheOwens” and “#ItsOfficial.”

Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens’ Journey To “I Do”

This pair is proof you can find love online as they met via the dating app Raya after the decorated gymnast sent Jonathan a message.

Simone told the Wall Street Journal, “He would say I slid into his DMs. I saw him and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s pretty cute,’ so I said hi’. She continued, “…and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later.”

The couple met during the Covid 19 pandemic giving the busy athletes time they usually wouldn’t have to get to know one another.

“It was one of the few times in [Simone’s] life where everything was just shut off and she couldn’t do anything,” Jonathan told Today. “So we used it to get to know each other — really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I’m so thankful.” Although Simone is successful in her own right, Jonathan claims he hadn’t heard of her and her seven gold medals. “I didn’t know who she was,” he expressed to Texas Monthly in June 2021. “I just hadn’t heard of her, and when I told her that, that’s one of the things she liked.”

Biles made their relationship Instagram official a month after meeting by posting two cute photos, one of which showed Owens nuzzling his nose in the brown-skin beauty’s neck.

“It’s just us,” the 4’8 phenom captioned the post.

Owens’ followed his girl’s lead posting two pics of the couple matching in white tops and ripped jeans one month later. The former Arizona Cardinal wrote, “Now you rockin with a real one 🤞🏽🖤.”

After two years of dating, the NFLer proposed to Simone under a gazebo in Houston, Texas and announced their engagement on IG with a carousel of photos.

“THE EASIEST YES,” Biles captioned a slideshow of photos from the special moment. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3.”

Earlier this year, Biles celebrated her pending nuptials with a “boujee” bachelorette party in Belize. She posted pics noting that she wouldn’t be a bridesmaid at this wedding. When asked by host, Hoda Kotb, on the Today Show, “What is it about him?” the stellar sportswoman said, “He’s a real man… I just, I love him. We have a great time together”. Simone added, “Our personalities match right up,” Biles added. “We have the same sense of humor. And he’s just great. He’s an athlete, too, so we really understand each other and I think that’s why our relationship has been seamless.” Although some social media users have urged Simone to secure a prenup, the footballer is a self-made millionaire himself and seems to be genuinely smitten with the pint-sized powerhouse.