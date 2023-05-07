Bossip Video

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens jumped the broom for a second time with a stunning ceremony in Cabo San Lucas.

The 26-year-old Olympian previously wed her NFL star husband on April 22 in Houston, Texas. Fans wondered why celebs of their status wanted a courthouse wedding The low-key ceremony made their marriage legal prior to their second nuptials in Mexico, Daily Mail reports.

“We had to get married ‘legally’ here in the U.S. since our wedding will be a destination wedding,” the 4-time gold medalist explained to a fan on social media.

Simone was breathtaking under the Cabo sun in a flowy wedding gown with ornate lace detail. Vogue Weddings got the behind-the-scenes (and seams) details about her dress at a fitting.

Jonathan looked dashing in an off-white tuxedo.

Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens Get Married (Again) In Paradise

The pair exchanged vows in front of 144 family members and friends at the destination wedding. For the first ceremony, the happy couple and pastor were the only individuals in attendance.

It was a family affair as the gold medalist was escorted down the aisle by her father Ronald Biles and met her Uncle Paul, who officiated ceremony, at the end of the rows.

“Uncle Paul aka gonna be the best officiant y’all have ever seen,” the beautiful bride wrote in an Insta Story.

Simone’s mother, Nellie, beamed proudly from the audience as she watched her daughter join hands with her new son-in-law.

The Houston Texan was accompanied down the aisle by his mother, Arthurine Cannon. She wore a white, sleeveless curve-complimenting dress. The doting mom paired the look with silver sandals, making the journey through the sand a bit easier and lovingly embraced her son before finding her seat.

The newlyweds gazed into each other eyes as they exchanged vows in front of a gorgeous altar made from white flowers that included countless baby breaths.

The night before, guests enjoyed an over-the-top rehearsal dinner where Biles was a showstopper in a shimmering mini dress and the groom opted for a dressy-casual look in a white suit with shorts.

Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens’ Journey From DM Slide To Walking Down The Ailse

As previously reported, Simone told the Wall Street Journal she made the first move as she reached out via social media.

“He would say I slid into his DMs,” she divulged to the publication in July 2021. “I saw him, and I was like, “Oh, he’s pretty cute,” so I said “hi”…and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later.”

Jonathan claims he didn’t realize his future wife was a decorated athlete until he witnessed fans’ visceral reactions.

“The coolest thing for me is that I get to witness someone who is literally in the pinnacle of their sport,” the NFL safety explained. “It’s motivating to see that and the impact that she has on people. We were walking past this group of girls, and they were shaking, “Oh my god, it’s Simone!” This is when I kind of knew. Like, okay, yeah, she’s the real deal.”

The athletic couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year.

“‘THE EASIEST YES,” Simone wrote on a photo from the big questionn. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married, FIANCÉ.’

Simone kept her fans in the wedding loop via her Instagram Stories, highlighting her bachelorette party and rehearsal dinner after party where the guests wore all white ‘fits.

Two weddings in less than 2 weeks must have been stressful. Those challenges didn’t stand a chance against the focus and fortitude of the most decorated gymnast of all time.

Congrats, once again, to the beautiful couple!