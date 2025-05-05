Ella Mai & Lil Tecca Star In Foot Locker’s Spring/Summer ‘25 Stay in Rotation Campaign

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Ella Mai and rapper Lil Tecca are the newest faces joining Foot Locker’s Stay In Rotation campaign.

Source: Foot Locker

With the latest talent drop from its Spring/Summer ’25 campaign, Foot Locker is spotlighting bold self-expression and individuality through sneaker culture. Today’s announcement introduces a fresh lineup of cultural tastemakers who join a growing roster shaping this season’s sneaker narrative.

Designed to resonate with Gen Z’s lifestyle and creative mindset, Stay in Rotation channels themes of community, versatility, and authentic self-expression. The campaign fuses style, music, and sport, tapping into Gen Z’s craving for fashion freedom and cultural connection.

The launch brings a new wave of influential voices into the fold:

Ella Mai steps in with a refined, athleisure-forward collaboration with New Balance, featuring sleek silhouettes like the 9060, 740, and 1906R.

“For me, style means feeling both comfortable and confident,” Mai said. “Teaming up with Foot Locker felt right. These New Balance sneakers deliver every time—whether I’m on stage or just hanging with friends.”

Lil Tecca, known for his genre-bending music and unique personal style, partners with Adidas to celebrate the enduring appeal of classics like the Handball Spezial, Samba, and Superstar.

“Sneakers have always been a big part of how I express myself,” Tecca shared. “This campaign lets me bring personality to timeless adidas staples.”

They join LSU basketball star and rapper, Flau’jae Johnson, who represents Puma, alongside top seasonal picks from Nike, Jordan Brand, On, Asics, Saucony, Hoka, and others—creating an expansive style universe that invites experimentation and self-assurance.

Foot Locker’s approach is simple: empower individuals to unlock “any version of yourself” through style. The campaign’s aesthetic celebrates the eclectic—from retro running shoes with Y2K appeal, to skate-inspired classics from Vans and Converse. Trending styles like the Nike Air Max Dn8 and Jordan 4 RM bring a mix of heritage and hype, while neutral and vivid colorways allow wearers to dress up or down, depending on their mood.

Stay in Rotation is now live at Foot Locker stores and online, with new talent and seasonal drops rolling out throughout the spring and summer.