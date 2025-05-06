Pop Culture

Celebs Storm The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating 'Dandyism'

Who Looked More Decadently Dandy At The 2025 Met Gala?

Published on May 5, 2025

The Met Gala’s blue carpet is sizzling with star power, as some of your favorite dandy delights stroll in elegant ensembles.

Met Gala
Source: Getty
Serena Williams
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum

As previously reported, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour co-chaired this year’s affair, with LeBron James stepping in as an honorary co-chair.

Met Gala
Source: Getty
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Red Carpet
Source: Kevin Mazur/MG25

For the first time since 2019, the guest committee is back, and it’s stacked with influential names like Simone Biles, Angel Reese, Ayo Edebiri, Doechii, Usher, Janelle Monáe, André 3000, Dapper Dan, Spike Lee, and the always-anticipated duo, Zendaya and Law Roach.

Met Gala
Source: Getty

The evening’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, pays homage to Black dandyism and identity, drawing inspiration from Dr. Monica L. Miller’s seminal work, Slaves to Fashion, and spotlighting fashion as a form of resistance, expression, and artistry within the Black diaspora.

Met Gala
Source: Getty
Met Gala
Source: Getty
Met Gala
Source: Getty

Seen on the scene was Lupita Nyong’o in ice blue Chanel…

Met Gala
Source: Getty

And THEE Diana Ross in a mile-long cape.

Met Gala
Source: Getty

Other style standouts included Savannah James, who wowed in a pin-stripe Hanifa gown…

Shaboozey in his intricate hat, top, and turquoise grill…

Megan Thee Stallion, who channeled Josephine Baker in Marc Jacobs…

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris
Met Gala
Source: Getty

Cardi B, who brought it in Burberry alongside Halle Berry in LaQuan Smith…

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Source: Jamie McCarthy
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris

Jodie Turner Smith, who wowed in Burberry…

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Red Carpet
Source: Kevin Mazur/MG25

Janelle Monaé, who shone in a Thom Browne x Paul Tazewell collaboration…

and Doja Cat, who channeled her feline-fierceness in Marc Jacobs.

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris

More on the flip.

