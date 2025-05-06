Celebs Storm The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating 'Dandyism'
Who Looked More Decadently Dandy At The 2025 Met Gala?
The Met Gala’s blue carpet is sizzling with star power, as some of your favorite dandy delights stroll in elegant ensembles.
As previously reported, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour co-chaired this year’s affair, with LeBron James stepping in as an honorary co-chair.
For the first time since 2019, the guest committee is back, and it’s stacked with influential names like Simone Biles, Angel Reese, Ayo Edebiri, Doechii, Usher, Janelle Monáe, André 3000, Dapper Dan, Spike Lee, and the always-anticipated duo, Zendaya and Law Roach.
The evening’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, pays homage to Black dandyism and identity, drawing inspiration from Dr. Monica L. Miller’s seminal work, Slaves to Fashion, and spotlighting fashion as a form of resistance, expression, and artistry within the Black diaspora.
Seen on the scene was Lupita Nyong’o in ice blue Chanel…
And THEE Diana Ross in a mile-long cape.
Other style standouts included Savannah James, who wowed in a pin-stripe Hanifa gown…
Shaboozey in his intricate hat, top, and turquoise grill…
Megan Thee Stallion, who channeled Josephine Baker in Marc Jacobs…
Cardi B, who brought it in Burberry alongside Halle Berry in LaQuan Smith…
Jodie Turner Smith, who wowed in Burberry…
Janelle Monaé, who shone in a Thom Browne x Paul Tazewell collaboration…
and Doja Cat, who channeled her feline-fierceness in Marc Jacobs.
More on the flip.
