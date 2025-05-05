Superfine & Super Star-Studded: Here’s What To Know About The Delightfully Dandy 2025 Met Gala

Tonight, May 5, fashion’s biggest night returns as celebrities, designers, and cultural icons make their grand entrance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the highly anticipated Met Gala. While the event is known for its jaw-dropping couture and exclusive guest list, there’s a meaningful mission behind all the glamour: raising major funds for the Met’s Costume Institute. Last year alone, the gala brought in an impressive $26 million, according to the New York Times.

Who Is Hosting The 2025 Met Gala?

Source: Arturo Holmes/MG24

As previously reported, this year’s star-studded affair will be co-chaired by Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and the event’s longtime powerhouse, Anna Wintour. LeBron James will also step in as an honorary co-chair. But the excitement doesn’t stop there.

The guest committee is making a comeback for the first time since 2019, featuring standout names like Simone Biles, Angel Reese, Ayo Edebiri, Doechii, Usher, Janelle Monáe, André 3000, Dapper Dan, and Spike Lee. And yes, Zendaya and her legendary stylist, Law Roach, are also confirmed.

What Is This Year’s Theme?

This year’s theme is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, a celebration of Black dandyism and identity, according to a 2024 report by Vogue. Inspired by Dr. Monica L. Miller’s groundbreaking book, Slaves to Fashion, the exhibit explores how fashion has long been a form of resistance, identity, and art for the Black diaspora.

Though often described as a fashion style, dandyism is far more than just elegant clothing, it’s a philosophy, a statement, and in many cases, an act of rebellion. The quintessential dandy, most famously embodied by Beau Brummell in 18th-century Britain, was a man who turned personal grooming and minimalist style into a powerful form of self-expression. Brummell’s signature approach—sharp tailoring, clean lines, and a rejection of gaudy aristocratic flair—redefined elegance. It was about challenging norms, and that message quickly became central to the core of Black dandyism.

For Black men, especially in post-Emancipation America, and later during the Harlem Renaissance, adopting a dandy style wasn’t just about looking good; it was a bold assertion of identity, dignity, and defiance in the face of systematic marginalization. Merging European tailoring with cultural flair, Black dandies carved out space where they could redefine how Blackness was perceived: stylish, intellectual, and powerful. They blended classic elements with a modern edge: think bespoke suits, vibrant colors, layered textures, and standout accessories.

Figures like Jidenna, Doechii, and Janelle Monáe have brought the movement into the spotlight, using fashion to reclaim narrative and visibility with their sharp suits, colorful prints, and vintage-inspired hats.

Miller told Vogue last year that she hopes the unique theme will “illustrate how Black people transformed from being enslaved and stylized as luxury items, acquired like any other signifier of wealth and status, to autonomous self-fashioning individuals who are global trendsetters.”

Law Roach Is Working With Burberry On The Creative Expression Of Black Dandyism

The fashion architect, Law Roach, will be stepping into a Creative Director role (just for the gala!) with Burberry. He’s teaming up with the brand’s chief creative officer, Daniel Lee, to bring the house’s vision for the theme to life. With past clients like Zendaya, Venus Williams, and Lewis Hamilton, Roach’s fingerprints on the Met are guaranteed to be flawless.

According to WWD, the fashion architect will be curating Burberry’s table and “working closely as a partner and consultant” on the creative expression of this year’s theme. We can’t wait to see what these two will cook up.

Law Roach Is Working With Vaesline For The Met Gala

Source: Vaseline

At this year’s 2025 Met Gala, stylist Law Roach is bringing more than high fashion to the red carpet; he’s also bringing one of his longtime beauty staples: Vaseline. Known for creating some of the most memorable celebrity looks in recent years, Law has partnered with the classic skincare brand to share his personal styling and glam hacks.

Via press release, the Chicago native praised Vaseline as a household essential, used by his mother to protect skin during harsh winters. Today, he still relies on it in his styling kit, whether it’s helping clients slide into shoes or adding a subtle glow to legs. His red carpet prep tips include using Vaseline as a makeup primer, mixing it with shimmer for a natural highlight, or even applying it to brows for a sculpted finish.

Looking good, Law!

Source: Vaseline

Where Can You Watch The 2025 Met Gala?

Can’t snag a ticket to the Met Gala? Don’t worry—you can still catch every glamorous moment from the comfort of your couch. The official Met Gala livestream will be available across Vogue’s digital platforms, including its YouTube channel, starting at 6 p.m. EST. This year’s coverage will be hosted by singer and actor Teyana Taylor, actress and TV personality La La Anthony, and comedian Ego Nwodim, according to Vogue.

Meanwhile, E! is rolling out the red carpet with an extensive three-and-a-half-hour special beginning at 6 p.m. ET/PT. Their coverage will be led by Zanna Roberts Rassi, Maria Taylor, Elaine Welteroth, Yvonne Orji, and renowned designer Christian Siriano. For even more behind-the-scenes buzz, E! will also stream a separate special from 6:30 to 8 p.m. ET across its social media channels, E! Online, and on Peacock, per USA Today.

Will you be watching the Met Gala tonight? Tell us in the comments section.