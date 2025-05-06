K-Pop Idol Lisa Sparks Uproar With Alleged Rosa Parks Tribute On Her Blackpink Panties

K-Pop Idol Lisa Sparks Uproar With Rosa Parks Panties
WHAT in the Montgomery bus boycott crotch is this????
Lisa, the star of the South Korean girl group, Blackpink, got a lot of attention online on Monday, May 5 for her look at the 2025 Met Gala.
Though multiple women walked the carpet last night wearing pantless ensembles, Lisa’s in particular is causing quite the uproar. The K-Pop singer wore a Louis Vuitton lace bodysuit paired with an embroidered jacket, LV logo tights, and a monogrammed handbag.
A graphic pattern in the bodysuit’s lace appears throughout the jacket in different places, but it is most visible below Lisa’s waist. The pattern appears to be a collage of faces of different women, including one that strikes a surprising resemblance to Rosa Parks.
The theme of this year’s Met Gala was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which has viewers wondering: Was the lace print on the bodysuit—which ended up being visible, essentially as panties—meant to honor historical Black figures? Or are they just random faces?
The 28-year-old singer, who played Mook on The White Lotus has not spoken publicly about her outfit, or the inspiration behind it. But Vogue gave credit to artist Henry Taylor whose portraits are “embroidered into the bodice of Lisa’s ensemble,” the magazine noted.
Louis Vuitton spoke to The Cut about the bodysuit, saying that Taylor’s portraits represent “figures who have been a part of the artist’s life,” but the brand did not confirm whether Parks was one of those figures. According to the magazine, Taylor is known for his portraits of both famous and non-famous people.
While a civil rights icon appearing on anyone’s underwear would be inappropriate, many fans are even more upset by the fact that this outfit was worn by someone who recently got exposed for previously using racial slurs. Footage of three Blackpink members—Rose, Jennie and Lisa—mumbling the n-word while performing a song during their auditions spread like wildfire on X after being leaked, which is being brought up again following Lisa’s Met Gala look.
