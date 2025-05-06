Smokey Robinson Accused Of Sexual Assault By 4 Women In $50M Lawsuit

UPDATED — 4:47 PM 05/10/2025

Smokey and Frances Robinson are categorically denying all of the allegations, calling the claims false, vile, and part of an orchestrated “media circus.”

In a statement from their attorney, Christopher Frost of FROST LLP, the couple says they will soon make a legal response and, in time, Smokey Robinson will speak out in his own words.

“This is simply an ugly method of trying to extract money from an 85-year-old American icon,” said Frost, who criticized what he called the “bizarre theatrics” of the opposing legal team’s press conference in a statement to BOSSIP.

Frost urged the public to reserve judgment as the case unfolds, promising that the evidence will reveal glaring inconsistencies in the timeline and relationships outlined by the plaintiffs. He also stated the Robinsons will ask the court to dismiss the lawsuit and address what he characterized as reckless public statements made by the plaintiffs’ attorneys.

“We will fiercely defend our clients against these false allegations and work to protect their good names,” Frost added.

Below this line, the original story begins.

___________________________

Legendary Motown singer Smokey Robinson, 85, is facing serious allegations from four women who claim he subjected them to various forms of sexual misconduct.

Source: Roy Rochlin

According to a lawsuit filed Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court and obtained by USA Today, the women have accused Robinson of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, gender violence, and creating a hostile work environment. The suit alleges the acts were “willful, wanton, and malicious,” carried out with a “conscious disregard” for the women’s rights, privacy, and emotional well-being.

USA Today adds that the women, who reportedly worked closely with Robinson, say the abuse spanned over a period of time and was known to others in his inner circle.

Also named in the lawsuit is Robinson’s longtime wife, Frances Gladney, with one woman claiming Gladney had “full knowledge of his prior acts of sexual misconduct” but “failed to take the appropriate corrective action.” The suit also accuses her of contributing to a hostile work environment by verbally abusing them and using racially charged language toward them.

Smokey Robinson Is Accused Of “Physical, Sexual, And Harmful” Conduct

Citing court documents, KTLA reports that the four plaintiffs in the sexual abuse lawsuit against Smokey Robinson detailed a pattern of alleged misconduct that was repeatedly rejected by them and allegedly enabled by his wife.

“Plaintiffs explicitly told Defendant Robinson on numerous occasions that they were not interested in his advances and objected to his forceful, physical, sexual, and harmful conduct,” the complaint states.

In addition to the sexual misconduct allegations, the plaintiffs accuse the Robinsons of labor violations, alleging they were denied minimum wage, overtime pay, rest and lunch breaks, and proper compensation for working holidays.

One of the plaintiffs, identified as Jane Doe 4, said she frequently traveled with Robinson and Gladney but was never paid for her time, reports KTLA.

They also allege that the defendants failed to provide legally required wage statements and said they felt hesitant to report to the police due to concerns about “retaliation, financial stability, and immigration challenges,” coupled with the powerful influence of Robinson and his celebrity connections.

In addition to legal fees and court costs, the lawsuit seeks general damages of “not less than $50 million” on most of the charges, plus punitive damages to be determined at trial.

This legal action marks a significant moment in Robinson’s otherwise celebrated career as a pioneering figure in soul and R&B.

This story is still developing…