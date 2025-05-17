Melky Jean Mixes Black Girl Magic & Haitian Heritage With Saint Sauveur 1972 Rum [Exclusive]

Melky Jean is no stranger to the spotlight, but now, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter is stepping into a whole new role: CEO. Known for her work with music legends like Beyoncé, Santana, and Shakira (and of course, her brother Wyclef Jean), Melky is now pouring legacy into every bottle of Saint Sauveur 1972. Her brand-new Haitian-American premium rum line is here, launching just in time for Haitian Heritage Month.

Source: Courtesy of Melky Jean

But this isn’t just another celebrity liquor flex—it’s generational. It’s intentional. And it’s giving “Black girl magic with a splash of we outside.”

Brand awareness isn’t new to Melky, she’s true to it.

“I’ve been promoting brands for over 20 years,” said Melky. “When I wasn’t on tour, I was throwing the hottest parties in New York City. That’s when I said—‘Self, you’re doing this for everyone else. Why not do it for yourself?’”

That seed became Saint Sauveur 1972, a spirit she describes as smooth, versatile, and the first rum people are taking shots with.

“Usually rum is all piña coladas and mixed drinks, but I wanted something you could sip with an ice cube—or shoot straight.”

She offers a two-year and four-year blend: one light, with coconut and vanilla notes for the girls; the other aged and bold for those cigar-pairing nights. “We are everything—not just one thing,” she added.

Legacy In A Bottle

The brand’s name holds deep meaning.

“Saint Sauveur was the first documented Haitian refugee ship to land in Pompano Beach, Florida in 1972,” said Melky. “That’s also the year my mom came to America.”

The brand pays homage to her mother and grandmother, both women who hustled in their own ways using homemade spirits.

“My mom wasn’t allowed to work—my dad kept getting her fired. So she started making and selling cremas at home,” Melky shared. “To this day, at 82, she’s still selling it. I had to carry on that entrepreneurial spirit.”

Generational wealth at its finest!

As a Haitian-American woman in the spirits industry, Melky isn’t taking up space, she’s claiming it.

“There aren’t a lot of us in this field. Especially not Haitian-American women. And if I’m being real, this brand took ten years. I refused to go to market until it was 100% mine.”

Saint Sauveur 1972 is woman-owned and culturally rooted, launching May 1 specifically to honor Haitian Heritage Month.

“There are so many narratives that paint us inaccurately,” she said. “This is a moment to say, ‘This is who we are.’”

Culture in a bottle? Yes!

When asked what vibe she’s bottling, Melky lit up:

“You know when you and your girls go out and someone asks what you’re celebrating? It’s like—we outside! We’re Black, we’re beautiful, and we’re living.”

The brand’s colorful merch reflects the Haitian flag, and she’s already been intentional with partnerships, including a Chicago-based Black woman designer for her label art.

“Chicago was founded by a Haitian,” she added. “I wanted everything to tell a story.”

A brand with a purpose is the flavor of this rum.

From Studio Sessions to CEO Moves

Even though she’s now behind the bar instead of the mic, music still fuels Melky’s mission.

Source: Courtesy of Melky Jean

“One of my favorite moments was being the voice of Sanaa Lathan in Disappearing Acts. She even studied my movements in the studio,” Melky shared.

Her brother Wyclef has always been supportive.

“When I told him about the brand, he said, ‘Whatever you put your head to, I know it’s going to win.’”

Melky’s advice to women looking to launch their own brands?

“The answer is in you. For so long I didn’t realize it, but everything I needed was already there.”

She’s even finishing her bartending license—and yes, she might be the one mixing your drinks at upcoming tastings.

“This isn’t just a product. It’s an experience. It’s the spirit of the spirit.”

To support, follow @SaintSauveur1972 on Instagram or order at SaintSauveur1972.com.