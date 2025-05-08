Celebrity

Umbrella-Insistent Doechii Downplays Viral Met Gala Moment After She Was Spotted Screaming At Her Team

Published on May 8, 2025

No notes app apology here—instead, Doechii is doubling down.

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Source: Michael Loccisano/GA

The TDE rapper has responded to outcry about her outburst just before walking Monday’s 2025 Met Gala red carpet, which comes after video of the incident went viral on social media. While many fans expected the star to apologize or offer some sort of explanation, Doechii instead opted to joke about the moment in a video uploaded to TikTok on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old breakout star can be heard in the clip demanding her team cover her with more umbrellas to prevent her from a premature outfit reveal. In her response, Doechii seemingly excuses the way she was communicating with her team, writing on the screen, “God forbid a girl needs more umbrellas ☂️😂.”

The actual footage features the rapper putting her hands up in surrender, writing in the caption, “All jokes aside this was such an overstimulating night but I wouldn’t trade it for the world! This was the night we all dreamed of and my team killed it (umbrellas aside) 😭🥴.”

The responses to this video were mixed, to say the least, with many fans acknowledging the fact that the Met Gala seems like an extremely stressful environment. But, while some admitted that they can act out of character in high-pressure situations, others insisted that Doechii’s behavior still shouldn’t be swept under the rug.

“I’m sorry but a lot you don’t actually care about this situation, and you’re literally just trying to latch onto something new to find a justification for your unwarranted hate toward Doechii,” one user insisted.

Another fan responded directly to her statement, writing: “not the best statement 😭 all she had to do was be real and say sometimes when we’re stressed we aren’t as polite as we should be. it’s show business, it’s not always please’s and thank you’s.”

What do you think of Doechii’s response to her viral moment?

