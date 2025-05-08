Victoria ‘On My Mama’ Monét Melts Hearts With Daughter Hazel, Says Motherhood Was Her ‘Glow-Up’

Three-time Grammy Award-winning artist, Victoria Monét, and her daughter Hazel grace the cover of BET’s new IMMERSED feature, a celebration of Black cultural influence and the visionaries shaping the future.

Source: Photographer Credit: Sage East

In honor of Mother’s Day, Victoria opened up to BET about the transformative power of motherhood, sharing how becoming a mom inspired her personal and creative growth. She reflected on how raising Hazel empowered her to evolve as a singer and songwriter, explore new creative paths—including an upcoming children’s book—and embrace her most meaningful role yet: being a mother.

“The most success I’ve ever had came after Hazel; nobody told me motherhood could be the glow-up,” the 36-year-old, who gave birth to her now-4-year-old daughter in 2021, shared.

In 2024, Victoria and Hazel made history together, thanks to the singer’s critically acclaimed album Jaguar II. The project earned an impressive seven Grammy nominations, with Victoria taking home three awards, in addition to winning two Soul Train Music Awards. But the celebration was even more special as she shared the spotlight with Hazel, who became the youngest Grammy nominee ever for her feature on the track “Hollywood”—a title that just might hint at her own star-studded future.

Victoria shared that Hazel already shows a natural love for singing, a clear sign that talent definitely runs in the family.

“There’s a video I posted not long ago of her singing the battle cry note from Wicked and right after she goes, ‘Can you send that to Cynthia Erivo?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I can.’ She was like, ‘Well, send it,’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God, Hazel, this is not normal,‘” the singer quipped.

Nonetheless, Victoria is “excited” to see how Hazel’s passion for the craft will develop over time. But she’s still figuring out the best way to display and channel the cutie patootie’s gift, as social media can often be cruel.

“I don’t know what the right answer is, and [social media’s] definitely a weird, dangerous place. But I think while I have control over it, she’s got a safety net, so I’m okay with sharing for now.”

Victoria shares her daughter, Hazel, with fitness instructor John Gaines. Although the couple announced their separation in 2023, Gaines has remained a consistent and supportive presence in both Victoria’s and Hazel’s lives, embracing co-parenting with dedication. Throughout Victoria’s challenging postpartum journey, Gaines played a key role in helping her reconnect with her body and regain her confidence, offering both emotional and physical support during a transformative time.

“I think that I have more confidence now because I know the power within my body,” the “On My Mama” hitmaker shared. “I feel honored to have a partner in co-parenting that’s not drama-based. It’s very clean communication. No ill intent. It’s been such a blessing, and we wanted to make a pact for each other. If we have things we need to discuss, it’s me and you. We don’t have to go to the internet. We’re just making it a very mature, seamless situation because Hazel will see it all.”

That confidence and loving family dynamic have given Victoria the courage to explore new realms of her creative talents. In June, the superstar mommy will be releasing her very first children’s book titled Everywhere You Are, which will be available in both English and Spanish. According to the star, the book is all about “empowering” both women and their children.

“The book is really about empowering women or caregivers to feel free to go and do their thing but also know that they gave the message to their children and their loved ones that even when I’m away from you, I still am here with you,” the star told BET. “It reminds me a lot of God. It’s like the message with God is even though you can’t see me, I’m still with you, guiding you in your heart. I feel like that’s motherhood. It takes on a lot of what you feel with God.”

Victoria’s forthcoming book will drop on June 24.

Congrats to Victoria Monét!