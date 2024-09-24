Jaguar II Truth: Victoria Monét Says She & Boyfriend John Gaines Quietly Called It Quits 10 Months Ago, Shuts Down ‘Toxic’ Relationship Rumors

Victoria Monét is speaking her Jaguar II truth. The songstress recently confirmed that she and her boo John Gaines, have split — but it’s “Alright.” Despite their relationship status, the former pair are actively working together to co-parent their 3-year-old daughter, Hazel.

On Sept. 23, the “On My Mama” hitmaker and the fitness trainer shared a joint statement on X (formerly Twitter), announcing that they made an amicable decision to end their romantic relationship 10 months ago. They noted that they initially chose to avoid a formal statement but felt compelled to clarify their relationship status after receiving “questions” and “extremely false accusations” connected to their romance.

One such rumor alleged that the singer had started dating Gaines while he was dating another woman.

The duo reassured fans that “no infidelity, toxic behavior nor drama” led to the unexpected split. While they “still completely adore and respect each other” Victoria and John, who runs a fitness program called Gains by Gaines, revealed that they both had “some fundamental growing to do that would be best done apart” so that they can be the “best versions” of themselves for their daughter Hazel, who they welcomed in February 2021.

“It simply didn’t work out and that’s OK. We still think the world of each other and operate with love in every interaction for our family,” the pair continued. “We are committed to doing the inner work and trust that God will place us both where we belong in due time.”

Before announcing their decision, the couple reflected on whether they owed an explanation about their situation. They acknowledged how social media can distort reality and chose to be open to clarify their status and help with their healing process.

“To all our supporters, friends and family, thank you for your love, care and concern. Please allow us the peace and space to maintain a safe and happy environment to continue to co-parent the best of our ability for Hazel. We plan to remain a family regardless of our public facing title,” the former lovebirds added in their X statement.

How did Victoria and John meet?

According to Us Magazine, Victoria met John while filming the music video for her hit song “Moment” in 2020. It’s uncertain whether they were romantically involved then, but the video featured plenty of passionate kisses between the two. John made his public debut with Victoria in February, shortly after she became a three-time Grammy winner at the 2024 GRAMMYs, where their adorable then 2-year-old daughter cheered from the audience. The family turned heads on the red carpet in stylish outfits, causing a paparazzi frenzy.

In February 2021, John and Victoria proudly welcomed Hazel, announcing the news on Instagram with a touching photo of her tiny hand nestled between theirs. While they never married, Victoria shared in a September 2021 ESSENCE interview that marrying John was part of her big “plan.”

The Grammy winner added at the time;

“We’re completely in love and enjoying our new chapter … [Hazel has] really got him wrapped around her finger, and I’ve seen him change in ways that I know he didn’t expect. She’s growing us up.”

Sad to hear!

Wishing you all the best, John and Victoria.