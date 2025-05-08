He’s Baaack! Morris Chestnut Returning For ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Season 3 As Brandee Evans & Joseph Sikora Join Star-Studded Cast

Order in the court! A top-tier legal series is returning with a (fine) familiar face (and some fresh ones) for season three.

Today, Onyx Collective announced that Morris Chestnut will return as Corey Cash in the highly anticipated third season of Reasonable Doubt!

He won’t be alone, however. Brandee Evans, Kyle Bary, Rumer Willis, Richard Brooks, April Parker Jones, and Keith Arthur Bolden will join the cast as recurring guest stars, adding fresh energy and compelling characters to the critically acclaimed series. Joseph Sikora was also previously announced as a recurring (non-Christmas canceling) guest this season.

What To Expect In Reasonable Doubt Season 3

Chestnut’s return as Corey Cash promises to bring even more complexity to the life of high-powered defense attorney Jax Stewart, portrayed by Emayatzy Corinealdi. In Season 2, viewers saw Jax struggle to save her best friend from a life sentence and close the door on the explosive affair she had with her late lover. Now, in Season 3, Jax has finally found a little peace, even if it feels painfully dull. But when a former child star lands in serious trouble, Jax jumps at the chance to shake things up. As her client’s wild personal life spirals into Hollywood-level chaos and a slick new associate threatens her position at the firm, Jax must fight to protect everything she’s built, without losing it all in the process.

Meet The New Recurring Guests In Reasonable Doubt Season 3

Kyle Bary plays Ozzie, a once-beloved sitcom actor now eyeing a blockbuster franchise but caught in a messy predicament that brings him to Jax’s door. Bary, best known for Ginny & Georgia, also starred in HBO Max’s Rap Sh!t and Netflix’s Beauty.

Rumer Willis joins the ensemble as Wendy, Ozzie’s stylist and loyal girlfriend. A seasoned actress and singer, Willis is recognized for standout roles in Empire, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and 90210. She also claimed the Mirror Ball Trophy in Dancing with the Stars Season 20 and is, of course, the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis.

Brandee Evans, best known for her groundbreaking portrayal of Chucalissa siren Mercedes in P-Valley, steps into the role of Monica, Ozzie’s sharp-witted agent. With multiple NAACP Image Award nominations and standout performances in UnPrisoned and Color Book, we’re excited to see what Brandee brings to Jax’s table.

Richard Brooks, a veteran actor known for his original role as ADA Paul Robinette on Law & Order, portrays Eddie, a figure from Jax’s past whose reappearance threatens to upend everything she’s built.

Adding even more fuel to the fire is April Parker Jones, known for her roles in Bel-Air, If Loving You Is Wrong, and Supergirl. She plays Rosie, Ozzie’s commanding “momager who brings both warmth and steel to the matriarchal force shaping Ozzie’s future.”

Keith Arthur Bolden, a seasoned actor and professor at Spelman College, plays Sal, Ozzie’s father and the nominal head of his son’s career.

These new additions join returning series regulars McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, and Angela Grovey.

Will YOU be watching Reasonable Doubt Season 3?



