Television

Cast Of 'Reasonable Doubt' Brings Melanin Magic To ATL

We Rest Our Case: Cast Of ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Dominates Dekalb County Courthouse With VIP Experience, Cross Examination Excellence Ensues

Published on August 20, 2024

The cast and creator of Hulu’s spellbinding series Reasonable Doubt recently rocked a VIP experience that brought order to the court.

Hulu's "Reasonable Doubt" Season 2 Atlanta VIP Screening

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Raamla Mohamed (Creator, Showrunner, Executive Producer), Emayatzy Corinealdi (“Jax Stewart”) McKinley Freeman (“Lewis Stewart”) Tim Jo (“Daniel“), and Angela Grovey (“Krystal”) were in attendance at the historic Dekalb County courthouse to mark Reasonable Doubt’s second season.

Hulu's "Reasonable Doubt" Season 2 Atlanta VIP Screening

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Hulu's "Reasonable Doubt" Season 2 Atlanta VIP Screening

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Premiering August 22 on Hulu, a press release reports that in season two viewers will see Jax try to heal from her wounds from last season’s arduous trial and deadly affair.

Hulu's "Reasonable Doubt" Season 2 Atlanta VIP Screening

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Now working to get her life back on track, she’s thrown off when one of her closest friends reveals that she has killed her husband, Jamarion “JT” Tucker.

Hulu's "Reasonable Doubt" Season 2 Atlanta VIP Screening

Source: Actor Christopher Mychael Watson who plays Jamarion “JT” Tucker  Paras Griffin / Getty

Her friend is claiming self-defense, but an uncompromising prosecutor thinks otherwise. Needing all the help she can get, Jax brings in an ambitious defense attorney (“Corey Cash”, Morris Chestnut) to lead the case, but things get tense very quickly.

Can Jax defend her friend, save her marriage, and protect her energy while being catapulted into the biggest case of her career? Or will she lose it all?

Reasonable Doubt key art

Source: Courtesy / Hulu

Emayatzyi Corinealdi answered that question during a Q&A with Big Tigga where he asked about her character Jax’s ongoing issues.

“She has rough edges, she’s not perfect, she doesn’t have it all together, that’s life,” said the star. “That’s the people I know, myself, you just don’t have it together and you’re trying. Jax is a woman who’s trying to juggle and balance it all; trying to be a mother, trying to be a wife, trying to be a friend, trying to be a daughter, all of the things; trying to keep all of the balls in the air and not necessarily succeeding all the time.”

Her words were similar to the ones she shared with BOSSIP about Reasonable Doubt at the 2024 ESSENCE Festival.

“That’s the wonderful part of being an actress and having this kind of role,” said Corinealdi. “I get to show all of the flaws, all the mistakes, it’s not hidden, that’s what makes it real and that’s why people relate to Jax and understand her. In season two, we get to see her try to figure it out and be vulnerable in a way we haven’t seen her in season one. She’s trying to find herself again, she’s trying to figure out how it all works after experiencing such a trauma. In season two we get to see those inner workings when we’ve experienced trauma in our lives.”

Hulu's "Reasonable Doubt" Season 2 Atlanta VIP Screening

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Elsewhere in the chat during the Atlanta VIP, Reasonable Doubt creator Raamla Mohamed championed the work of Onyx Collective and the all-Black writers’ room that delivered once again in season two.

“This is a very Black show and for me, I didn’t want to have to explain certain things in the room,” said Mohamed. “So we now can just talk as people and we can talk about our current experiences and it reflects on the show, that they just happen to be Black and a minority. The show is about people and this is about Black people and I think it’s rare to see different kinds of Black people on screen.”

 

 

Reasonable Doubt season two premieres August 22 on Hulu.

 

 


@OnyxCollective | @ReasonableDoubtHulu | #ReasonableDoubtHulu

Hit the flip for more photos from the Reasonable Doubt VIP ATL experience.

Hulu's "Reasonable Doubt" Season 2 Atlanta VIP Screening

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Hulu's "Reasonable Doubt" Season 2 Atlanta VIP Screening

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Hulu's "Reasonable Doubt" Season 2 Atlanta VIP Screening

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Hulu's "Reasonable Doubt" Season 2 Atlanta VIP Screening

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Hulu's "Reasonable Doubt" Season 2 Atlanta VIP Screening

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

