Music

Wrestler Lio Rush Drops 'Feel Like A Giant' EP

#BOSSIPSounds First Black Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush Goes From Rings To Rhymes With ‘Feel Like A Giant’ EP

Published on May 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

From flipping opponents in the ring to flipping the script on his career, the youngest and first Black WWE Cruiserweight Champion is making waves in the music industry, and BOSSIP has exclusive deets.

Lio Rush
Source: Feel Like A Giant

In the ring, Lio Rush is “The Man of the Hour” and his spotlight’s only getting brighter with even more accolades to come.

“Masterfully organic is how I would describe it,” Rush told BOSSIP of his evolution from wrestling prodigy to music artist and TV personality. “I started from the very bottom and I’ve had many ups and downs. My determination and consistency has gotten me through rough times. With those setbacks, I’ve been able to learn and grow and achieve more.”

That trajectory from high school All-American wrestler to Cruiserweight Champion was a pivotal moment for the wrestler who has a motto of “go hard or go home.”

“That moment meant everything to me,” he said of the 2019 title win. “It was my own ultimate seal of approval and gratification. I was extremely proud of myself because as a kid I said that I wanted a moment like this… and I was able to achieve that goal by grit, hard work, and perseverance.”

The discipline and drive that propelled Rush in NXT and now AEW, have seamlessly translated into outside endeavors.

As a recording artist, Rush channels his kinetic energy into vulnerable tracks, most recently with his project Feel Like A Giant. From turn-up tracks to soul-searching records, the five-track EP is meant to inspire a sense of triumph, with Rush aiming to make fans feel like they’re stepping into the ring wearing a title belt of their own.

“What inspired the project was me being proud of what I have accomplished and owning it,” he explained. “To step into this new chapter in my life.”

As for what’s next in 2025, Rush is keeping his options open and his ambitions high telling BOSSIP he’s ready to do “absolutely anything” he sets his mind to.

Listen to “Feel Like A Giant” below.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

News

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Tina Knowles x Beyonce

Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’

2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close