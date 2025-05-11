Megan Thee Honoree Has A Golden Night At The Gold House Gala, Hot Girl Gushes Over THIS Actress

Megan Thee Stallion continues to prove she’s more than just hot girl energy; she’s a force to be reckoned with, both in the music industry and beyond.

Source: JC Olivera

The Houston Hottie was the center of attention at the Fourth Annual Gold House Gold Gala, where she was honored for her groundbreaking impact and celebration of Asian and Pacific Islander cultures.

The Gold House is a non-profit organization dedicated to unifying the Asian Pacific Islander (API) community and empowering its members to achieve greater success and influence across various industries. This annual gala is a major event that recognizes API icons and celebrates their contributions. This year, Megan Thee Stallion was recognized as an ally and a figure who has consistently used her platform to advocate for inclusivity and intersectionality.

Source: JC Olivera

Love Recording Artists? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The love for Megan was palpable at the event, which drew a dazzling array of talent. As Variety reported, the gala was a who’s who of API excellence and allies. Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu was also an honoree, celebrated for his groundbreaking work in Hollywood. The event served as a powerful reminder of the importance of unity and cross-cultural solidarity in the entertainment industry.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Golden Moment: Honored by Gold House

Though Megan was the star of the evening, she became a little starstruck herself when she met Sandra Oh.

Source: Olivia Wong

The moment was captured on camera, and the internet truly went wild over Megan’s genuine reaction to meeting the iconic actress.

A video that quickly went viral showed Megan’s absolute delight upon meeting the “Killing Eve” and “Grey’s Anatomy” legend. Her enthusiasm and open admiration for Oh was a reminder that everyone, even superstars, has their own idols. Megan’s reaction was pure joy, a genuine fan moment.

Megan Thee Stallion’s recognition at the Gold Gala underscores her growing influence and her willingness to use her platform for positive change. You may recall, she has been a outspoken lover of anime, and has incorporated Asian culture into her music and videos. On her latest album, MEGAN, she had the hit song “Mamushi” featuring Yuki Chiba, bringing the Japanese to the forefront in Summer 2024.

Her music videos for “BOA,” and “Mamushi” were influenced by anime and Japanese folklore. She also featured RM from BTS on her deluxe single “Neva Play.” Her presence at an event dedicated to the API community speaks volumes about her commitment to solidarity and her understanding of the importance of intersectionality. In a world where divisions are often highlighted, Megan’s honor serves as a powerful reminder that unity and allyship can create real impact.

What do YOU think about Megan Thee Stallion’s Gold Gala look?