Where Them Queens At? Megan Thee Stallion Shuts Down Coachella With Surprise Guests Queen Latifah, Ciara, And Victoria Monét

Megan Thee Stallion brought the girls’ girl greatness to Coachella with a show-stopping set featuring surprise performances from Queen Latifah, Ciara, and Victoria Monét. Now, that’s how you clear!

Source: Christopher Polk

The Hot Girl Coach dropped two tantalizing teasers before she set the desert on fire during weekend one of Coachella! She delivered an epic set that brought everything from hard rock with a hilarious Bigfoot cameo to baddie-on-baddie action with the steamy debut performance of “Spin” with Victoria Monét.

Somehow, Megan only looks better every time she steps out, and Sunday night was no exception! The lineup began with “Ungrateful” in a Wild West fur and leather look that would make her “Savage (Remix)” big sis, Beyoncé, proud.

After running back the Grammy-winning anthem, Meg brought out Courtney LaPlante of Spiritbox for the first live performance of “TYG.” Hotties also clocked that she had dancers dressed as Bigfoot to troll last year’s beef with Nicki Minaj.

Queen Latifah Brings The ‘U.N.I.T.Y’

In addition to her signature twerking and high-energy choreography, Megan put on for Black Women’s History Month with references and appearances by legends. She transitioned from “Plan B” to “Name Callin’ Part II” with THEE one and only Queen Latifah. The Oscar nominee hit the scene like she never left as she passed the torch and shared the stage with Megan. Still serving Cover Girl glamour!

Instead of harping on old beef or serving some of her hardest diss tracks like “Hiss,” the headliner leaned into some sisterhood with a performance of “U.N.I.T.Y.”

Megan also gave us a Janet Jackson reference with a behind-the-scenes look at her costume quick-change backstage. A student of her craft!

Victoria Monét Takes Megan Thee Stallion’s Lap For A Sensual ‘Spin’

After Megan popped in a grill for the first-ever performance of “Bigger In Texas,” Victoria Monét blessed the stage for “Spin.” The sensual strip club banger was one of the most anticipated songs for a music video on the self-titled album, Megan, and now we see why! Is it hot in here, or is it just Vic x Meg?

We’ll keep that mesmerizing moment on replay until we finally get some “Spin” visuals.

Ciara Brings Megan Thee Stallion To Tears With ‘Goodies’ Gorgeousness

Fans may have hoped for a baby bump sighting from Flo Milli for “Rock Steady,” but Megan took everyone by surprise with one more incredible guest! Ciara popped out for a mashup with her classic hit, “Goodies.” There’s no doubt the 39-year-old still has it like her debut was yesterday. If anyone can go move for move or knee for knee with Meg, it’s CiCi!

The two shared a huge hug as the “Ecstasy” singer announced how proud she was. The touching moment brought Megan to tears, and had our allergies acting up, too.

Despite some technical difficulties and production cutting off an encore of the international sensation, “Mamushi,” Megan brought the house down!

If you missed her amazing set the first time, set your reminders to catch Megan Thee Stallion again for weekend two of Coachella on Sunday, April 20. If this is how she’s coming out the gate, what do you think Meg has planned next week?